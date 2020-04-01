'It was hard to turn that switch on': Rashad Richardson pursued a degree and became Indiana Northwest's all-time leading scorer

“That makes him a walking bucket in the NAIA.”

In addition to his polished skill set, Heridia also said Richardson’s leadership and steadfastness helped turn the program around. Before he joined the RedHawks, the team had compiled seven consecutive losing seasons and held a combined record of 58-147 during that span.

IU Northwest assistant coach Devin Ellis endured those tough years firsthand as a player from the 2011-12 season to the 2015-16 campaign and thinks Richardson’s ability to elevate the program should not be overlooked. The RedHawks hit rock bottom with a 3-27 record during the 2011-12 campaign but bounced back with four straight winning seasons spearheaded by Richardson.

“I feel like he’s definitely a program-changer,” Ellis said. “He’s helped our program grow with just his hard work on the court, so I feel like a lot of guys will try to follow in his footsteps because his accolades and accomplishments speak for themselves. Things like that don’t just happen. It happens from the extra reps. Wanting coaches to come in besides practice to put him through workouts, coming at night after he’s done with his school work and just putting in that extra work.”