'It was hard to turn that switch on': Rashad Richardson pursued a degree and became Indiana Northwest's all-time leading scorer
MEN’S BASKETBALL

'It was hard to turn that switch on': Rashad Richardson pursued a degree and became Indiana Northwest's all-time leading scorer

Rashad Richardson finished his career as IU Northwest's all-time leading scorer and rebounder in men's basketball.

Rashad Richardson never expected to be an All-American, and at one point in his life the Indiana University Northwest senior didn’t even think he’d be a college graduate.

After wrapping up a standout high school career at Lafayette Jefferson in 2012, Richardson drew the attention of a handful of Division I programs but didn’t qualify academically. From there, it would take him roughly four years — with stops at The Kiski Prep School in Pennsylvania, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trinity Valley in Texas and Purdue Calumet (now Purdue Northwest) — before he found a place to continue his basketball career.

The 26-year-old always loved the game and thought he could excel at the college level. But ironically, it wasn’t his passion for the hardwood that pushed him back to competition. It was academics. Despite the pitfalls Richardson experienced — including a left knee injury that required surgery and a year in which he worked at a Kirby Risk factory in Lafayette — he wasn’t quite ready to give up on his opportunity to pursue higher education.

“When I came out here, it was a completely different mindset because I was actually coming out here for the degree,” said Richardson, who is majoring in general studies and minoring in minority studies and English. “I was definitely excited to be a college basketball player, but my main goal was to get the degree. That was the goal.

“I wasn’t going to let grades determine my future anymore.”

Richardson currently has a 3.1 cumulative grade-point average with several appearances on the dean’s list. As he proved himself in the classroom throughout his four years at IU Northwest, the Lafayette native also established himself as one of the greatest men’s basketball players in RedHawks history.

He is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,056 points — the only men’s basketball player to eclipse 2,000 points — and is also the team’s all-time leading rebounder with 786 boards. The senior was named an NAIA Division II All-American honorable mention this season after averaging a team-high 21.5 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game and guided IU Northwest to a 17-14 record.

IU Northwest senior Rashad Richardson, center, averaged a team-high 21.5 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game this season.

RedHawks coach Javier Heridia served as the team’s associate head coach for three years before he officially took over the program ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, which was Richardson’s freshman season. The 6-foot-6 guard wasted no time showing that he would be a catalyst during the early stages of Heridia’s head coaching tenure.

In his first season, Richardson averaged a career-high 22.1 points per game, tied IU Northwest’s single-game scoring record with 49 points and helped the team tie its single-season record with 21 victories.

“Rashad, make no mistake, was a next-level talent,” Heridia said. “He was highly recruited by Division I (programs) out of prep school, and it was a journey before he landed at IU Northwest. What makes his game and athletic ability so unique is that Rashad is a throwback player. You won’t see him in the gym working on a thousand combo moves with cones. Rashad is crafty, elusive with his speed and has the ability to finish with both hands around the rim.

“That makes him a walking bucket in the NAIA.”

In addition to his polished skill set, Heridia also said Richardson’s leadership and steadfastness helped turn the program around. Before he joined the RedHawks, the team had compiled seven consecutive losing seasons and held a combined record of 58-147 during that span.

IU Northwest assistant coach Devin Ellis endured those tough years firsthand as a player from the 2011-12 season to the 2015-16 campaign and thinks Richardson’s ability to elevate the program should not be overlooked. The RedHawks hit rock bottom with a 3-27 record during the 2011-12 campaign but bounced back with four straight winning seasons spearheaded by Richardson.

Rashad Richardson, center, led IU Northwest to four winning-seasons during his career with the RedHawks.

“I feel like he’s definitely a program-changer,” Ellis said. “He’s helped our program grow with just his hard work on the court, so I feel like a lot of guys will try to follow in his footsteps because his accolades and accomplishments speak for themselves. Things like that don’t just happen. It happens from the extra reps. Wanting coaches to come in besides practice to put him through workouts, coming at night after he’s done with his school work and just putting in that extra work.”

Richardson doesn’t know what’s next for him just yet, but he’s proud to have left his mark in the Region and considers Gary his second home. Eight years ago as a high school senior, he thought basketball was his only avenue to advance in life. But after earning a bachelor’s degree at IU Northwest, he said he is forever indebted to the college for helping him realize that his potential goes far beyond a game.

“For somebody who never really paid that much attention to grades and getting good grades, it was hard to turn that switch on,” said Richardson, who averaged 19.8 points per game for his career. “I’m just fortunate to say that I was able to do that. I had a lot of support and a lot of help. Coach (Heridia) put me in a great position, especially early on, and made sure I got off to a good start with my classes. Everything was just a great fit.

“IUN isn’t for everybody, but I know it was for me.”

