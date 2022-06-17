It's all in the family for state-champion Illiana Christian

INDIANAPOLIS — Winning a state championship is always the ultimate, and then celebrating the title between father and son as coach and player is extra special.

It was memorable for both head coach Jeff VanderWoude and son, Isaac, and assistant coach Kevin Corcoran Sr. and son, Keven Corcoran Jr., in Illiana’s 10-1 blasting of Centerville to win the Class 2A state championship on Saturday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

“It’s just special all the way around,” coach VanderWoude said. “I’m happy for all these boys for all the work that they do. We ask a lot and to see them all do it, it’s just awesome.”

Isaac VanderWoude walked and scored a run in the first inning as the Vikings (22-7) took a 4-1 lead and never were challenged in winning the title.

“It's an awesome feeling, especially to do it with my dad,” he said. “That's pretty amazing. We had a dream, and we just kept preaching it the whole year and it just happened. We kept working at it, and we just kept taking it one pitch at a time.”

Isaac said his dad, who has coached him since T-ball, treats him just like any other player.

“High school was a little different than travel ball, so it was just getting used to that and not calling him dad but coach,” he said.

It has worked out over time.

“Coaching him when he was younger, helped me a lot for this moment,” coach VanderWoude said. “In these moments how to understand to let him just be him. That was a lot of courage, and a lot of answered prayers and God showing me things he actually listened to. He goes out there and works. He is a worker. He works and works and works, and he does this and it's on him and he knows that I'm so proud of him. I always told him you will be in the lineup or at a position because you earned it, not because you’re my kid.”

The Corcorans rarely talk baseball outside the lines.

“We kind of have a ritual,” coach Corcoran said. “We started it when I started coaching high school before he came in and I said if I coach, I'm going to be a coach and I'm gonna let you play and I'll treat you just like anybody else. … The car rides home have been the best experience that we've had from this moment.

“We talk about life, and baseball is just something we get to enjoy on the field together. We've been doing it a long time together, and we've been playing since we've been 6 years old and coaching with coach VanderWoude together on the same travel teams. We've been best friends and neighbors on the street and we've been dreaming for this moment.”

Kevin Corcoran Jr. went the distance on the mound, allowing the one run on two hits while striking out 10. He threw 98 pitches. He said it was awesome to do it with his dad in the dugout.

“I’ve got to have him as a coach my entire life,” he said. “And to be able to work with him and for him to support me, it’s unbelievable to share the experience with him.”

The younger Corcoran said his dad just lets him be himself.

“He lets me enjoy baseball instead of trying to be one of those crazy dads,” he said. “He lets me enjoy baseball, and he does his thing.”

Dad just had a few words of wisdom the morning of the game.

“He just said, ‘Hey, do your thing. You know what you can do and execute and you’ll be good enough,’” Corcoran Jr. said.

Corcoran Jr. said sharing the state title with his dad is unbelievable.

“The connection that we've had to baseball and to be able to work together and be able to come here, it’s the best moment I could have ever asked for,” he said.

Isaac VanderWoude said the father-son-coach-player relationship works well.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said.

