It's another broken record for IU Northwest's Emileishka De Jesus

Emileishka De Jesus has been the face of the Indiana University Northwest volleyball program since she stepped into the gym. Now, the Portage graduate has the numbers to back it up.
De Jesus tallied her 1,000th kill last month and should break 1,000 digs this week. She’ll be the first player in RedHawks history to do so.
“I was not expecting this to happen,” she said. “I’m just really glad to be able to do it with this group of girls. I could not have gotten this far without them.”
Coach Brian Erminger said he knew a long time ago that De Jesus was a special player. He coached her with Epic Volleyball Club during her high school days.
The same day he inked his contract with IUN in February 2018, he went to Portage High School to sign De Jesus. He had to borrow a RedHawks jacket because he didn’t actually own any gear, yet.
“She’s a major artery for this program,” Erminger said. “To (join the 1,000/1,000 club) with a minimal season last year because of COVID is incredible. She would’ve been on pace to maybe finish out her career at around 2,000 (kills).”
De Jesus plans to use her extra year of eligibility and remain with the team next season.
As a freshman, she had 457 kills and 408 assists. It was the program’s first 400/400 season and she was named a third-team NAIA All-American and Association of Independent Institutions Freshman and Player of the Year.
“My freshman year, I was not expected to come in and get all the awards and all of that,” De Jesus said. “I knew I wanted to stay home. I’m really family-oriented and I wanted to come to IUN.”
She comes from a volleyball clan. Her brother, Emilier, played at Sienna Heights University. Her aunt, Ivelisse, coached her growing up. Volleyball was just part of life. They played at the beach and at family functions. They watched and talked about each other’s matches.
“I was raised in the sport. I’ve been playing since I was 4,” she said. “When I was younger, I was playing with my family all the time. We always focused on defense.
"We’re all shorter. I’m only 5-5. Defense is always the biggest part of my game, moving and getting every touch I can to control that part of my game. I feel like everything else just comes from that.”
Being immersed in the sport at such a young age creates a player with instincts that are difficult to teach.
“She reads the game quicker than anybody I know. She reads the play before it develops,” Erminger said. “She doesn’t like to see average play. She doesn’t like to see the game being mediocre. She had that as a kid. She’s a pistol.”
Part of that is De Jesus’s background. She was born in Puerto Rico, moving to the mainland U.S. in second grade. Height tends to come at even more of a premium on the island than in most places. So, players are taught to play fast and smart to close that physical gap.
In high school, Erminger said some questioned if De Jesus could play in the front row and suggested she move to libero or defensive specialist. She’s an outside hitter for the RedHawks.
“I definitely want to prove to everyone that I can do this. It’s been a struggle but I like to push and test how far I can get. Every game I have a new goal,” De Jesus said.
Volleyball is her life. When she’s not in class, practice or studying, she’s working as a coach with the KeAloha Volleyball Club. She was the Chesterton boys coach last season, too. It’s something she hopes to continue after college.
The Spanish major wants to work as an interpreter. She translates for her family during appointments and errands.
“I’ve definitely seen the need for that,” she said.
After next year, De Jesus will be done with competitive volleyball. She’ll still be in area gyms and on local beaches, though. The sport will always be a big part of her.
“She’s dedicated to the game of volleyball, dedicated to the people she’s around,” Erminger said. “She’s always been our highlight player.”