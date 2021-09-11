It's another broken record for IU Northwest's Emileishka De Jesus

“My freshman year, I was not expected to come in and get all the awards and all of that,” De Jesus said. “I knew I wanted to stay home. I’m really family-oriented and I wanted to come to IUN.”

She comes from a volleyball clan. Her brother, Emilier, played at Sienna Heights University. Her aunt, Ivelisse, coached her growing up. Volleyball was just part of life. They played at the beach and at family functions. They watched and talked about each other’s matches.

“I was raised in the sport. I’ve been playing since I was 4,” she said. “When I was younger, I was playing with my family all the time. We always focused on defense.

"We’re all shorter. I’m only 5-5. Defense is always the biggest part of my game, moving and getting every touch I can to control that part of my game. I feel like everything else just comes from that.”

Being immersed in the sport at such a young age creates a player with instincts that are difficult to teach.

“She reads the game quicker than anybody I know. She reads the play before it develops,” Erminger said. “She doesn’t like to see average play. She doesn’t like to see the game being mediocre. She had that as a kid. She’s a pistol.”