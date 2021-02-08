It's official: RailCats to return to action May 18 after sitting out 2020 season

GARY — For RailCats fans who haven't seen their team play since Labor Day of 2019, this will seem like Christmas in May.

After sitting out the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the RailCats are officially back for 2021. They open a 100-game American Association schedule — which was released Monday — with a 10-game homestand starting on May 18.

General manager Brian Flenner's reaction that pro baseball is finally returning to U.S. Steel Yard? "Goosebumps, and very excited," he said. "Not just for us but for our fans, as well."

Manager Greg Tagert seconds that emotion, and says his counterparts around the 12-team league do also.

"Usually the schedule is met with complaints — 'Oh my gosh, the road trips are too long,'" Tagert said. "(Monday), I've already received a number of calls from managers trying to get an exhibition schedule (together)."

Still to be decided are how many fans will be able to watch the RailCats in person for their 18th season at the Steel Yard and 19th overall. A stripped-down, six-team American Association played a shortened schedule last summer and, as Tagert noted, was the first pro league in North America to do so with spectators on hand.