IU Northwest men's basketball earns first NAIA tourney berth

MEN'S BASKETBALL

IU Northwest makes history: Indiana Northwest has earned the first NAIA Tournament berth in program history, it was announced Monday. The RedHawks (24-7) will learn their opening-round opponent and destination on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesterton, Valpo both in top 10: Unbeaten Chesterton is No. 1 and Valparaiso is No. 8 in the final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class rankings. Chesterton (23-0) received all 20 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Fishers (21-2). Valparaiso (19-4) also had the same ranking as the week before, while 21st Century (18-4) also received votes.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Four with Region ties honored by CCAC: Trinity Christian senior guard Gabby Kreykes, an Illiana Christian graduate from St. John, is among four local players honored by the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Kreykes, who averaged 22.0 points, was a first-team all-conference pick. Indiana Northwest junior guard/forward Michaela Schmidt, a Highland grad who averaged 15.2 ppg, was a second-team selection. Receiving honorable mention were IUN sophomore forward/center Tiara Jackson, an EC Central grad who scored 10.0 ppg, and St. Francis senior guard Justine Charlesworth, a LaCrosse grad who averaged 11.9 ppg.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bucs to host game in Germany: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time. The league said Monday that the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season, although their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced. The Packers and the New Orleans Saints are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars are London regulars, having come every year since 2013 — except in 2020, when the international games were canceled because of the pandemic. The Arizona Cardinals will play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Briles out at Grambling: Art Briles' tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The disgraced former Baylor coach said he didn't want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University," Briles said in a statement released Monday. "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players.” Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.

