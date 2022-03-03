IU Northwest men's basketball heading to Omaha for NAIA opener

MEN'S BASKETBALL

IUN to open against Concordia (Nebraska): Indiana Northwest will face Concordia (Nebraska) in the NAIA Men's Basketball Tournament Opening Round on March 11 in Omaha, Nebraska, it was announced Thursday. The other semifinal game in the four-team pool will be Marian vs. Freed-Hardeman. The winners play on March 12 for a berth in the 16-team NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo loses to Missouri State: Down three at halftime, Valparaiso was outscored 27-11 in the third quarter and lost 66-46 to Missouri State Thursday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Shay Frederick scored 11 points for the Beacons (10-18, 8-9 Missouri Valley Conference).

Indiana beats Rutgers: Ali Patberg scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17 to help No. 14 Indiana end a three-game losing streak with a 66-54 win over Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. MacKenzie Holmes had 11 points for the fifth-seeded Hoosiers (20-7), who reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season. Indiana faces the four seed, 11th-ranked Maryland, in the quarterfinals on Friday. The last time the Hoosiers were the fifth seed was in 2002 when they won the tournament. Patberg hit five 3-pointers, matching the team record for 3s in the conference tournament, and had six assists and five rebounds. Berger had six rebounds and six assists. Osh Brown and Sayawni Lassiter both had 12 points 13th-seeded Rutgers (11-20). The Scarlet Knights lost Shug Dickson, who had eight points, to an ankle injury on their opening possession of the second half.

Purdue ousted by Michigan State: Nina Clouden scored 23 points, including the clinching free throws with 2.5 seconds left, and Michigan State edged Purdue 73-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. Clouden, the leading free-throw shooter in the league, was 10 of 11 from the line but the miss was one of four for the eighth-seeded Spartans in the last 31 seconds, keeping the ninth-seeded Boilermakers in the game. Michigan State plays top-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals on Friday. Tamara Farquhar scored five points before Clouden made a pair of free throws to cap a 7-0 surge that put the Spartans (15-14) up 73-69 with 1:39 to play. A Jeanae Terry 3-pointer and Abbey Ellis' layup with five seconds to go put the pressure on Clouden, an 88% free throw shooter. Ellis and Madison Layden scored 17 points each for the Boilermakers (16-14), who won the regular-season meeting 69-59. Terry had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

