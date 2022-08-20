IU Northwest tabs new women's soccer coach

WOMEN'S SOCCER

IUN names new coach: The IU Northwest women's soccer team started its season on Saturday with a game against Park University Gilbert. It officially named its head coach for that game on Friday. The Redhawks athletic director, Ryan Shelton, announced that Jamie McNicholas had been named the program's coach. McNicholas becomes just the second coach in the program's history, succeeding Matt Plawecki. McNicholas joins IUN by way of the Midwest Select SA Muskrats where sophomore Kelly Shaffer spent the summer. He has also coached with NWI Lions United and assisted at Valparaiso High School. He is a native of Nottingham, England.

PREP SPORTS

Athlete of the Week program returns: The Times Athlete of the Week will be back for the 2022-23 school year, and schools are invited to be part of the selection process. Athletic directors and coaches may email nominations to munsports@lee.net by noon Monday each week for performances from the previous week. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.

PRO FOOTBALL

Smith returns to Bears practice: Bears linebacker Roquan Smith practiced with the team on Saturday for the first time since training camp began. The star linebacker requested a trade after he felt the Bears front office wasn't negotiating in good faith with him over a new contract. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a long-term extension. The linebacker was on the physically unable to perform list until Aug. 10, but hadn't practiced still, until Saturday.

PRO SOCCER

Kane nets milestone goal: Harry Kane etched his name in the history books on Saturday, scoring his 185th Premier League goal for Tottenham Hotspur. The goal made him the highest scoring player for a single club in the Premiership's history, passing Sergio Aguero's tally with Manchester City. He now sits fourth overall in the league's goal scoring history. Brazil legend Ronaldo was on hand to see the feat as well. Kane, who nearly left the club during last summer's transfer window, found the goal in the 64th minute when he broke free in the box and headed home the goal. The goal also marked his 250th goal for Tottenham and he now sits 16 goals shy of Jimmy Greaves' club record for goals in all competition at the club.