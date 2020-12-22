Jacari Phillips, Griffith rally to knock off Bishop Noll

HAMMOND — Deadlocked in a tie ballgame with Bishop Noll with just under six minutes remaining, Griffith needed a spark.
Jacari Phillips lit the fuse.
In a span of just 76 seconds of game time, Phillips rebounded a missed free throw to give the Panthers an extra possession he ended himself with a mid-range jumper. He also stole a pass at midcourt, leading to a layup and then threaded the needle with an entry pass in the post to fellow senior guard Schaun Scott for a bucket under the rim.
Phillips’ burst came at the beginning of a 16-0 run Griffith used to close out Bishop Noll, 59-51.
“I can’t really explain it,” Phillips said. “I just had this energy. I wanted to win so bad. I just had to do whatever it took. That’s all that was.”
Phillips scored five points in the fourth quarter on his way to 11 for the game but that sequence of rebound, jumper, steal, layup and assist encapsulated the essence of what Griffith coach Josh Belluomini is trying to get out of his roster.
“It was a lot of little things going right,” Belluomini said. “At one point (Phillips) finished through some contact, and that’s something we’re trying to get these guys to do more of. He did it and it worked out. The more little steps we take toward doing things the right way, the better off we’ll be.”
Phillips proved to be the catalyst in a 21-14 Griffith edge in the fourth quarter that wasn’t indicative of just how uncertain the game’s result would be through much of the second half.
Bishop Noll sophomore guard Matthew Klocek hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter en route to a game-high 18 points during the midst of a 15-6 Warrior run that tied the ballgame late in the quarter. Junior guard Tahj Alford would later hit a go-ahead triple with less than 10 seconds left in the third to briefly give Bishop Noll the lead.
Phillips, however, made sure it wouldn’t last.
Bishop Noll coach John Dodson III pointed toward the lack of experience on his roster as being the main culprit in the Warriors’ inability to hold onto the lead they clawed back to get. Bishop Noll (0-2, 0-2) played without junior guard Ahmad Artis, the team’s leading scorer and most experienced player, and has managed just 12 practices to go along with two games thus far.
Dodson, a Bishop Noll graduate himself in his first season leading the program, said his players are learning on the fly. He wants his youth-filled roster to use Tuesday’s loss as a learning opportunity more than anything.
“Their experience is what allowed them to take over the fourth quarter,” Dodson said. “There are still a lot of things that we’re teaching them. There’s a lot of new guys being thrown in new situations, so they’re going to learn. We’re going to get better from this.”
Belluomini’s win was his first with Griffith (2-2, 1-1) against Bishop Noll since leaving the Warrior program following the end of the 2018-19 season. He coached the Warriors for six years but shrugged off any significance of beating his old team.
“It’s not a big deal,” he said. “Right now I just want these seniors to go out the right way and for these younger guys to learn how to play good basketball. It’s more about that. That win could have been against anybody, and I’d have been just as happy.”