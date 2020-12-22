Jacari Phillips, Griffith rally to knock off Bishop Noll

Phillips proved to be the catalyst in a 21-14 Griffith edge in the fourth quarter that wasn’t indicative of just how uncertain the game’s result would be through much of the second half.

Bishop Noll sophomore guard Matthew Klocek hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter en route to a game-high 18 points during the midst of a 15-6 Warrior run that tied the ballgame late in the quarter. Junior guard Tahj Alford would later hit a go-ahead triple with less than 10 seconds left in the third to briefly give Bishop Noll the lead.

Phillips, however, made sure it wouldn’t last.

Bishop Noll coach John Dodson III pointed toward the lack of experience on his roster as being the main culprit in the Warriors’ inability to hold onto the lead they clawed back to get. Bishop Noll (0-2, 0-2) played without junior guard Ahmad Artis, the team’s leading scorer and most experienced player, and has managed just 12 practices to go along with two games thus far.

Dodson, a Bishop Noll graduate himself in his first season leading the program, said his players are learning on the fly. He wants his youth-filled roster to use Tuesday’s loss as a learning opportunity more than anything.