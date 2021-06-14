Jack Guzek, Aaron Cook lead NWI Oilmen past Southland Vikings

Guzek, Cook power Oilmen to win: Jack Guzek was dominant on the mound and battery mate Aaron Cook drove in three runs as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen rolled past the Southland Vikings 7-2 Monday evening at Dowling Park in Hammond. Guzek struck out 10, walked none and allowed five hits over five scoreless innings. Cook went 2-for-4 for the Oilmen (5-4), while Jacob Ferry was 4-for-5 and scored twice. Mike Carey added two hits for NWI.

Mississippi State ousts Notre Dame: Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning and Mississippi State advanced to its third straight College World Series with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame in the Starkville Super Regional. Mississippi State (45-16) advances to play Texas (47-15) on Sunday — seeking its first title in 12 trips to the CWS. Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan denied Brooks Coetzee with a diving catch to end the top of the second, and then the Bulldogs broke it open. Mississippi State loaded the bases twice in the inning, scoring runs on a fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly, Kamren James’ RBI single, and Tanner’s homer. Mississippi State starter Houston Harding struck out four in four innings, and Landon Sims (4-0) added four more strikeouts in the final four innings. Notre Dame (34-13) trailed 10-2 but got within four when Niko Kavadas blasted his 22nd home run of the season in the seventh to extend his single-season program record. Kavadas grounded out with two on and two outs in the ninth.