Jack Guzek, Aaron Cook lead NWI Oilmen past Southland Vikings

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Guzek, Cook power Oilmen to win: Jack Guzek was dominant on the mound and battery mate Aaron Cook drove in three runs as the Northwest Indiana Oilmen rolled past the Southland Vikings 7-2 Monday evening at Dowling Park in Hammond. Guzek struck out 10, walked none and allowed five hits over five scoreless innings. Cook went 2-for-4 for the Oilmen (5-4), while Jacob Ferry was 4-for-5 and scored twice. Mike Carey added two hits for NWI.
Mississippi State ousts Notre Dame: Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning and Mississippi State advanced to its third straight College World Series with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame in the Starkville Super Regional. Mississippi State (45-16) advances to play Texas (47-15) on Sunday — seeking its first title in 12 trips to the CWS. Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan denied Brooks Coetzee with a diving catch to end the top of the second, and then the Bulldogs broke it open. Mississippi State loaded the bases twice in the inning, scoring runs on a fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly, Kamren James’ RBI single, and Tanner’s homer. Mississippi State starter Houston Harding struck out four in four innings, and Landon Sims (4-0) added four more strikeouts in the final four innings. Notre Dame (34-13) trailed 10-2 but got within four when Niko Kavadas blasted his 22nd home run of the season in the seventh to extend his single-season program record. Kavadas grounded out with two on and two outs in the ninth.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WNBA all-stars to play U.S. Olympians: The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women's national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league's best players. Voting for the WNBA's team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media. Players can vote for themselves. Coaches will chose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren't on the U.S. Olympic 5-on-5 team. Coaches can't vote for their own players. The 12-member U.S. Olympic team roster hasn't been announced yet, but is expected to be released later this month. They will hold a training camp in Las Vegas prior to departing for Tokyo.
PRO SOCCER
Ericksen speaks to teammates: Christian Eriksen has told his Denmark teammates to look forward to their European Championship game against Belgium on Thursday. Three of Denmark’s players have spoken to the media for the first time since Eriksen’s collapse during Saturday’s game against Finland at Euro 2020. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Eriksen delivered a message via video link from the hospital that he is doing OK and that they should try to focus on playing the next game. He says seeing Eriksen smile gave him ”a form of energy” and that the team will play for the midfielder against Belgium. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
PRO TENNIS
Wimbledon OK'd for full crowd for finals: Wimbledon will be allowed to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men's and women's finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government said Monday. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women's and men's singles title matches.