Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley cruise past Munster

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.

Kankakee Valley was a little bit of both, but much more of the latter in its 35-21 win over host Munster Friday in both teams' Northwest Crossroads Conference opener.

Munster (2-3, 0-1 NCC) had some trouble holding on to the football after it fumbled on its first two possessions after driving into Kankakee Valley territory.

The Kougars were able to take advantage of just one of the turnovers, though, thanks to Jack Lamka's 23-yard score.

The Kougars (3-2, 1-0) also fumbled once in the first half. But on their next possession after Lamka's first score, he added his second touchdown of the night on a 5-yard TD after he set himself up for it on a 50-yard run the play before.

KV took a 14-0 lead into the half and Munster added its first score on an AJ Prieboy 1-yard TD with 7:39 in the third quarter.

However, the Kougars responded swiftly with a 99-yard kickoff return TD from speedy junior Louden Fugett.

The host Mustangs cut the lead to 21-14 after senior running back Blake Siurek added a 2-yard TD run with 1:39 in the third.