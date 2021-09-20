Jack Lamka, Kankakee Valley don't let penalties slow them down

MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley's Jack Lamka had a big night Friday against Munster, but coach James Broyles was still left wondering, "What if?"

Penalties negated some big runs by Lamka, but the senior still rushed 25 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the Kougars' 35-21 victory.

Lamka's carries included bursts of 50, 46, and 23 yards, the last of which came on his first score of the night.

"He would've had over 300 yards if you take away some of the penalties we had," Broyles said.

How were the Kougars (3-2, 1-0 Northwest Crossroads) able to rise above their mistakes?

"In those instances you can get mad at each other but we didn't and we had each others' back," Lamka said. "Our center Chase (Armstrong) would call us back to the huddle and tell us to clear our heads."

Lamka also gave the credit to the people around him for the game-changing performance.

"I'm not gonna take too much of the credit because coach (Ryan) Armstrong called a lot of plays that tricked the defense and the O-line is fast and hard-working and without them, none of this would've happened," Lamka said.