Jacob Eason efficient, Sam Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

Ehlinger entered in the second half with the Colts trailing 15-10. Kenny Robinson provided a humbling introduction by intercepting Ehlinger's fourth pass.

But after the Panthers widened their lead to 18-10, Ehlinger connected with Tarik Black for 47 yards, then hit Tyler Vaughns for a 25-yard gain to set up Benny LeMay's 1-yard TD run. Ehlinger scrambled up the middle for the tying conversion.

On the next drive, Ehlinger scrambled to keep the Colts moving. An 11-yard run on third down got the Colts to the Panthers 17 at the 2-minute warning. Pineiro's deciding kick with 7 seconds remaining capped a 16-play drive.

"Whatever it takes to win," Ehlinger said. "Individually, it started off a little shaky."

The Panthers dominated much of the first half. Rookie Chuba Hubbard was seemingly swallowed up by the pile on a third-and-1 inside rush, but inexplicably emerged on the other side and sped ahead for a 59-yard gain. Two plays later, Walker hit rookie Tommy Tremble on a 7-yard TD pass to give the Panthers a 15-3 lead.

"We came out there and we evaluated, (but) we just didn't win," Panthers first-year head coach Matt Rhule said. "We don't care if it's a preseason game. We don't care if it's a scrimmage. We want to win in everything we do."