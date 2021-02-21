Jacob Ognacevic steps up, Valparaiso's defense shuts down Southern Illinois in road win

Jacob Ognacevic didn’t know it at the time, but the Valparaiso freshman delivered the first game-winning shot of his collegiate career on Sunday night.
Ognacevic broke a tie with a corner 3-pointer with just over four minutes remaining and Valparaiso played lockdown defense for the rest of the game as the Brown and Gold pulled out a 66-65 Missouri Valley Conference win over Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale.
Ognacevic’s 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining marked Valparaiso’s final points of the game. The Salukis were held scoreless over the final 3:39 and the game ended when SIU’s Steven Verplancken missed a shot in the paint as time expired.
“This was huge for us,” Ognacevic said. “We lost a close game to Loyola earlier this week that we should’ve won. This was another close game tonight and it was good that we pulled through. We showed that we can win a close game.”
Ognacevic played less than six minutes in the first half and looked to be the eighth man in a seven-man rotation when he checked in the game with 16:07 left in the second half. The freshman forward delivered an assist moments later and then scored on Valparaiso’s next possession. With each passing minute and each passing possession, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich kept Ognacevic on the floor. Ognacevic finished with 21 minutes, easily the most he’s played in a Missouri Valley Conference game this season. The freshman had 15 points and three rebounds.
“(Ognacevic) is an efficient scorer and the defense better know where he is at,” Lottich said. “That is something that we have to use to our advantage. He keeps on getting better and he’s taking coaching. He’s proven in a short amount of time that he can be a player in the Valley.”
Valparaiso (9-15, 6-9) trailed by as many as seven points in the second half, but it relied on sophomore Donovan Clay to get back in the game. Clay scored nine straight points for Valparaiso, including a 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining to bring the Brown and Gold within two points. Clay finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.
“It was one of the more complete games that Donovan has had,” Lottich said. “What I thought he did better today is he really let the game come to him. His size and athleticism won us the game today.”
Ognacevic’s 3-pointer broke a 63-63 tie and then Valparaiso hung on for dear life after Anthony D’Avanzo cut the lead down to one point with 3:39 remaining. The Salukis (10-11, 4-11) missed four shots in the final 2:33, including a shot inside from Kyler Filewich with 41.2 seconds left. Clay blocked the shot out of bounds off Filewich, which allowed Valparaiso to run 30 seconds off the clock before getting a stop on the final possession of the game to seal the victory.
“We told the guys in the final media timeout that they can’t win if they won’t score,” Lottich said. “They didn’t score, but neither did we. It was a gutty win for our guys. We got enough stops and the way it ended, it was special. We’ll enjoy this one for an hour or so and then it’s back to work.”
Valparaiso will wrap up the two-game series against Southern Illinois on Monday night before returning to the Athletics-Recreation Center next weekend for a pair of games against Indiana State. Valparaiso controls its fate with three games remaining in the regular season and it can still finish as high as fifth place in the Valley.