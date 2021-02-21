Jacob Ognacevic steps up, Valparaiso's defense shuts down Southern Illinois in road win

“(Ognacevic) is an efficient scorer and the defense better know where he is at,” Lottich said. “That is something that we have to use to our advantage. He keeps on getting better and he’s taking coaching. He’s proven in a short amount of time that he can be a player in the Valley.”

Valparaiso (9-15, 6-9) trailed by as many as seven points in the second half, but it relied on sophomore Donovan Clay to get back in the game. Clay scored nine straight points for Valparaiso, including a 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining to bring the Brown and Gold within two points. Clay finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“It was one of the more complete games that Donovan has had,” Lottich said. “What I thought he did better today is he really let the game come to him. His size and athleticism won us the game today.”

Ognacevic’s 3-pointer broke a 63-63 tie and then Valparaiso hung on for dear life after Anthony D’Avanzo cut the lead down to one point with 3:39 remaining. The Salukis (10-11, 4-11) missed four shots in the final 2:33, including a shot inside from Kyler Filewich with 41.2 seconds left. Clay blocked the shot out of bounds off Filewich, which allowed Valparaiso to run 30 seconds off the clock before getting a stop on the final possession of the game to seal the victory.