Jake Miller leads Valpo baseball past UIC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo gets series win vs. UIC: Jake Miller struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings as Valparaiso beat host UIC 5-2 on Sunday for a rare series win against the Flames. Valpo had dropped eight straight series vs. UIC dating back to its last win in 2012. The Beacons' 11-11 record is their best through 22 games since 1998. Alex Thurston, Kaleb Hannahs, Kyle Schmack and Brady Renfro all had two hits for Valpo and Schmack drove in two runs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo swept by Bradley: Lauren Kehlenbrink homered in both games, but Valparaiso was swept 10-6 and 4-3 by visiting Bradley, which also swept the three-game weekend series. Valpo is 9-18 overall, 1-8 in the Missouri Valley.

PRO GOLF

Spaun gets first win, Masters invite: J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66). Adam Hadwin (67), Beau Hossler (72), Charles Howell III (69) and Troy Merritt (69) tied for fourth at 10-under. The 31-year-old Spaun closed with four straight pars, and no one could close in on him. His previous best finish on tour was runner-up in 2018 at the RSM Classic.

Ailker takes Champions title: Steven Alker cruised to his second victory on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi, by six shots. Alker’s total of 18 under was a record at the event, which moved to Grand Bear Golf Club this year after 10 editions at Fallen Oak.

