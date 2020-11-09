Jake Simpson, Ryan Flores a big part Hobart’s ‘Violent Gentlemen’ defense

HOBART — Linebackers Jake Simpson and Ryan Flores are polite. But when the time comes, they can lay a hurt on opposing ball carriers.
Hobart defensive coordinator Shaun Zoladz calls the Brickies on his side of the ball the “Violent Gentlemen.” Simpson and Flores are happy to fit the mold.
“We’re violent on the field, but off the field we’re gentlemen. We treat everyone with respect,” Flores said. “It’s not a bunch of individuals. It’s all of us as a whole. We all know how to work together and get stuff done.”
“We’re one unit and we all get the job done together. We don’t point fingers on this defense. We just talk it out and go on to the next play,” Simpson added.
The linebacking corps that includes Flores and Simpson has gone a long way toward the Brickies' success this season. Over the last five games, Hobart’s allowed 13 points and posted three shutouts.
In the sectional championship Flores made a play to kill Lowell’s final drive, getting a hand on a fourth-down pass with less than two minutes left on the clock.
“I looked back at (Lowell quarterback Cameron Stojancevich) and his eyes moved. I just jumped the route,” Flores said. “It felt amazing.
Support Local Journalism
The Brickies held on to win 10-7, allowing the Red Devils only 159 yards of offense.
Simpson and Flores have over 100 tackles combined this season. Flores has 14 for loss and Simpson has four fumble recoveries. The pair has effectively replaced the production of Mark Mummey, who graduated last year.
Both players deflect praise, suggesting the defensive line’s play allows them the space to make tackles and the secondary’s coverage allows them to blitz.
“We just ask them to play up to the tempo that Tyler (Turley) and Cam (Smith) and Bobby (Babcock) play. If you’re not playing to their level, you’re going to stick out like a sore thumb because those three guys play at an all-state level,” coach Craig Osika said. “I’m pleased with the way that they’re playing. I’m pleased with the way the defense is playing. If we can stay healthy, I think that we have a good chance to put ourselves in a good position in the next two weeks.”
The Brickies (9-2) will travel to Logansport for a Class 4A regional Friday. The Berries have a robust running game with multiple backs coming out of multiple looks. Logansport won five of its last six games after opening the season 1-5.
Hobart may be without leading tackler Smith, who left the Lowell game with a leg injury. Osika said it wasn’t clear, yet, whether Smith would be ready. The senior didn’t practice Monday.
“We’re really fired up, more than anything. I think that’s really pushed us through the last couple weeks is just us being mentally prepared and ready to play,” Simpson said. “We know with COVID, this could be our last practice today.”
Gallery: Lowell vs. Hobart football
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Hobart/Lowell, football sectional championship
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!