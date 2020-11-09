Jake Simpson, Ryan Flores a big part Hobart’s ‘Violent Gentlemen’ defense

Simpson and Flores have over 100 tackles combined this season. Flores has 14 for loss and Simpson has four fumble recoveries. The pair has effectively replaced the production of Mark Mummey, who graduated last year.

Both players deflect praise, suggesting the defensive line’s play allows them the space to make tackles and the secondary’s coverage allows them to blitz.

“We just ask them to play up to the tempo that Tyler (Turley) and Cam (Smith) and Bobby (Babcock) play. If you’re not playing to their level, you’re going to stick out like a sore thumb because those three guys play at an all-state level,” coach Craig Osika said. “I’m pleased with the way that they’re playing. I’m pleased with the way the defense is playing. If we can stay healthy, I think that we have a good chance to put ourselves in a good position in the next two weeks.”

The Brickies (9-2) will travel to Logansport for a Class 4A regional Friday. The Berries have a robust running game with multiple backs coming out of multiple looks. Logansport won five of its last six games after opening the season 1-5.

Hobart may be without leading tackler Smith, who left the Lowell game with a leg injury. Osika said it wasn’t clear, yet, whether Smith would be ready. The senior didn’t practice Monday.