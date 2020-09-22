Jake Wichlinski up to 99 career goals as Bishop Noll takes control of GSSC

HAMMOND -- Jake Wichlinski delivered another two goals on Tuesday night, but it was the goal he didn’t score that will stay with the Bishop Noll senior. At least until he gets another opportunity to play.
Wichlinski’s two goals helped lead the Warriors to a 3-0 win over a short-handed Griffith squad in Greater South Shore Conference action. The two tallies have Wichlinski sitting on 99 career goals. He had an opportunity to score No. 100, but his shot was punched away by Griffith keeper Collin Pedraza at the last second.
“There’s a lot of players in the Region that are capable of scoring 100 career goals,” Wichlinski said. “I have to give full credit to my midfielder, Bruno Zamora. Without a partner to work with, I wouldn’t be able to score like I’ve been able to. Half of my goals are directly attributed to Bruno and the work that he does.”
Zamora added his eighth assist of the year and Miguel Gonzalez added a goal and an assist to help Bishop Noll (7-1) improve to 3-0 in the conference. The Panthers (5-2-1, 2-1) played with just nine players. Griffith has 11 players on the roster, but Rogelio Avalos and Gabriel Quintanilla were both out on Tuesday.
“We played with 10 guys against Portage and we were able to win,” Griffith coach Ron Knestrict said. “We talked to the kids and they wanted to play. We’re going to see teams like Bishop Noll later in the year, so we wanted to play. They have some talented players. I’d like to see us play at full strength against them.”
The Panthers kept seven players back on defense for much of the match and it took Bishop Noll some time to adapt to the flow of the game. Wichlinski found the back of the net in the 16th minute and Gonzalez followed shortly thereafter to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Wichlinski added his second goal of the match early in the second half, pushing him one goal shy of 100 on his career.
“Playing here 10 years ago, getting to 100 goals was a pipe dream,” Bishop Noll coach Quinn Cloghessy said. “We wouldn’t dream of a number like that on our best day, on our best month or on our best year.”
With his two goals on Tuesday, Wichlinski has scored in all but one game this season. That game was Bishop Noll’s biggest win of the year when the Warriors knocked off Chesterton 1-0 on Saturday. While thrilled to beat the Trojans, Wichlinski was happy to turn the page against Griffith.
“We can’t live in the past,” Wichlinski said. “When we came out here tonight, we came out to play Griffith. We weren’t thinking about Chesterton anymore. Yes, we won a big game, but we have to think of every game as a big game. If we don’t stay focused, we’re going to fall apart.”
Gallery: Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!