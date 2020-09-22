Jake Wichlinski up to 99 career goals as Bishop Noll takes control of GSSC

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND -- Jake Wichlinski delivered another two goals on Tuesday night, but it was the goal he didn’t score that will stay with the Bishop Noll senior. At least until he gets another opportunity to play.

Wichlinski’s two goals helped lead the Warriors to a 3-0 win over a short-handed Griffith squad in Greater South Shore Conference action. The two tallies have Wichlinski sitting on 99 career goals. He had an opportunity to score No. 100, but his shot was punched away by Griffith keeper Collin Pedraza at the last second.

“There’s a lot of players in the Region that are capable of scoring 100 career goals,” Wichlinski said. “I have to give full credit to my midfielder, Bruno Zamora. Without a partner to work with, I wouldn’t be able to score like I’ve been able to. Half of my goals are directly attributed to Bruno and the work that he does.”

Zamora added his eighth assist of the year and Miguel Gonzalez added a goal and an assist to help Bishop Noll (7-1) improve to 3-0 in the conference. The Panthers (5-2-1, 2-1) played with just nine players. Griffith has 11 players on the roster, but Rogelio Avalos and Gabriel Quintanilla were both out on Tuesday.