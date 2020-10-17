JAMES BOYD: The athletes are right, Breonna Taylor 'deserved so much better'

"A Black woman gave me life, and then she and countless other Black women saved my life. So when I say I love Black women, I need you to know where I'm coming from. Disrespect toward them will never be tolerated. They are, and always will be, the greatest of God's creations."

Anyone who follows me on Twitter knows I'm always talking about how much I look up to my mama, but that post was made specifically with Breonna Taylor in mind.

After I found out that none of the three white police officers who carried out a no-knock warrant at her apartment would be directly charged in regards to her death, it felt like I needed to remind black women that they are still loved, admired and appreciated.

I needed to reassure them that their black lives matter, even if it this country — and the systems in place here — doesn't always share that same vantage point.

Before the WNBA season officially started July 25, its players decided that Breonna Taylor would be at the forefront of their campaign. New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon released a statement prior to her team's season opener against the Seattle Storm, which was both profoundly powerful and incredibly sad.