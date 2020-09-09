James McCann homers twice, White Sox top Pirates on Roberto Clemente Day

Yoan Moncada had two hits for the White Sox, who finished a 10-day road trip 6-3 to help them keep pace in the tightly contested AL Central. Nick Madrigal chipped in a two-run single during a four-run outburst in the fourth against Brubaker that broke things open.

Colin Moran doubled for Pittsburgh's only extra-base hit as the Pirates failed to put together just their second three-game winning streak of the season. A night after putting together an inspired rally to win it in the ninth, Pittsburgh spent most of the night pounding the ball into the ground against Dunning.

Brubaker has been a pleasant surprise since being elevated to the starting rotation a month ago, putting himself in the mix to be part of the group in 2021. He struggled, however, against the best offense in the American League. The 26-year-old rookie allowed a season-high seven runs in 5 1/3 innings, leaving after giving up a second homer to McCann as his ERA rose from 3.96 to 5.34.

White Sox: The team will skip Dallas Keuchel's next turn in the rotation scheduled for this weekend to give him more time to recover from back soreness. Keuchel (6-2, 2.19 ERA) left his last start against Kansas City due to back discomfort.

