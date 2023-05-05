HIGHLAND — Jason Bogner sometimes has to remind himself that the guy in the dugout is “coach,” not “dad.” The Highland junior is a Trojans legacy. His father John is the Highland skipper.

“I don’t really think of it like ‘That’s my dad out there.’ That’s my coach. I’ll do what he says,” Jason Bogner said. “When I’m going up there in a tough situation, he’ll come and talk to me. He talks to everybody but he’s my dad so I’ll get a little bit of a different conversation.”

That talk may be a little more forceful between father and son than between a coach and an unrelated player. That’s just fine with Jason, though.

“I listen to him. He knows his stuff,” Jason Bogner said. “The Bogner last name is the face of Highland baseball. I just try to live up to it.”

Coaching Jason is just different than coaching somebody else’s kid. John Bogner’s been through it once before with his older son Justin, so it’s not new to the family. The game is just what the Bogners do.

Jason rides with his dad to school and they talk baseball. John Bogner taught him two years of math, too, so they see each other at school and converse about that day's game or the one before. They bring the field home with them at night, too, but it's almost always a positive exchange.

“I’m not going to push my kid to be way better than I ever was and some people call that passive. But my kid’s healthy. He’s got good grades. He’s got a great heart,” John Bogner said. “I’ll challenge him when he needs it but I don’t want people to think it’s an unhealthy relationship because I think it’s very healthy. When he wants to talk baseball, I’m going to talk baseball.”

Jason said he never wants a break from that life. He sees it as an opportunity most of his teammates don’t get.

“With Jason, it’s totally different. I can’t just enjoy him having an at-bat. I’m looking at him as someone who’s going to be the man of a household some day. I want him to be a great husband, a great brother, a great teammate, a great neighbor, a great coworker,” John Bogner said. “He works (hard), so when he has a good moment I don’t want to say that I expect it but I’m very happy that he performs. You’re proud of him as his father because as his coach, you spend countless hours with him because you want him to be better.”

Jason Bogner was a middle-of-the-order bat last season. He’s in the leadoff spot this year, hitting .365 with a .476 on-base percentage. He’s only struck out twice in 63 at-bats.

It required a slight adjustment to be moved to the front. He doesn’t have typical leadoff speed but putting him at the top with senior Tyler Stewart (.380/.466/.560) is a potent combination.

Highland’s traditionally played a lot of small ball, bunting the leadoff hitter over for the run producers to drive in. That’s not the case this year.

“Coming into it, (it took some getting used to). But after the first game or so, I was alright,” Jason Bogner said.

Jason Bogner played linebacker in the fall. Since then, he lost about 15 pounds and says the difference has been noticeable on the diamond, especially playing third base. He’s able to get to some balls he hasn’t in the past and is much more effective coming in.

“I’ve worked out a lot. I feel a lot stronger. I feel like I’m moving quicker,” he said. “Being at the hot corner, I feel like I react better. I can move better. I look better.”

The hard work was all for high school, though. Jason Bogner decided that college will be for studying finance. He’s seen the life of a college baseball player and it’s not for him.

“I just want to be a student, get a degree and that’s it,” he said. “I know some guys who play college ball. I hear a lot of how difficult it can be playing a sport and doing school. I would just like to focus on school.”

The Trojans (11-4, 5-3 Northwest Crossroads Conference) haven’t played their best baseball, yet, John Bogner said. Starting pitching has been a strength, though. As of May 4, Tyler Stewart has a 1.64 ERA. Sean Harder’s is 2.62. As a whole, the team struck out 135 batters over 102 innings with 68 walks.

The losses are mostly self-inflicted due to simple mistakes, the coach said.

“They're all nice boys. They’ll take whatever’s given to them and maybe they’ll run with it, but they don’t come in with a foot down on somebody’s neck mentality,” John Bogner said. “They’re great kids but you’d just love to see them get after it once in a while.”

They’ll be tested in the remainder of the regular season with two games against Andrean, one with Valparaiso and another with New Prairie. Highland drew Boone Grove to open the postseason, as well.

“We need to see better execution. We have to avoid the calamity inning. At times, we’ve been very uncharacteristic of what we call Highland baseball,” John Bogner said. “Come with a mindset to win every day, not just take the day as it comes. I told them if they play like that, the moment’s golden.”

South Central tops Boone Grove

In a battle for the top of the Porter County Conference standings, South Central beat Boone Grove 11-10.

The Satellites (13-5, 6-0) scored two in the bottom of the eighth after the Wolves (13-3, 5-1) plated one in the first half of the inning.

Bradley Farrell had five RBIs for South Central. Zach Hanchar had three. Junior Jackson Bos singled in the winning run.

Seth Pitcock brought in three for the Boone Grove while also pitching five and a third innings.

Hanover, Illiana split series

Illiana Christian and Hanover Central split a key Greater South Shore Conference series this week.

The Vikings won the first game 3-0 Tuesday. The Wildcats took the second 8-7 Wednesday.

Illiana Christian (13-6, 8-1) remains atop the conference standings. Hanover Central (13-3-1, 7-1-1) tied Bishop Noll on April 25.

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts LaPorte in DAC baseball action