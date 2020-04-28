Javon Freeman-Liberty pulls name from NBA Draft, will enter transfer portal

Javon Freeman-Liberty isn’t staying in the NBA Draft, but the star sophomore isn’t coming back to Valparaiso either.
Freeman-Liberty confirmed his intention to pull his name from the NBA Draft on Tuesday morning and instead enter the transfer portal for the second straight season.
The Chicago native announced his intention to transfer at the end of his freshman season, but eventually returned to Valparaiso where he led the team with 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while adding a program record with 74 steals.
“This comes as a surprise,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Javon was really good in his two years here. We wish him nothing but the best and hope that he finds what he is looking for.”
Freeman-Liberty confirmed his transfer via Twitter, but didn’t respond to messages asking for further comment. Less than a half hour after confirming his transfer, Freeman-Liberty tweeted “This getting crazy already.” The All-Valley First Team performer is expected to have a long line of potential suitors.
Freeman-Liberty’s decision is a 180 from his stated intentions to return to the program following last month’s Arch Madness title game loss to Bradley.
“If your question is ‘Am I staying?’ Yeah, I am,” Freeman-Liberty said when asked about his future plans. “I just feel like, after this game, we’re going to just keep building and building. We’re a young group of guys and it’s a long time before we actually all split up. So, like I said, we’re going to keep building on it.”
Freeman-Liberty announced on Apr. 1 that he was putting his name in the NBA Draft. Both Freeman-Liberty and Lottich stressed that the star sophomore was maintaining his collegiate eligibility in declaring for the draft. The deadline to officially declare for the NBA Draft was Sunday evening and it is unclear if Freeman-Liberty ever received any feedback from NBA scouts ahead of his decision to pull out of the draft.
Freeman-Liberty’s decision to transfer leaves Valparaiso with an open scholarship in a time of uncertainty when Lottich and his assistant coaches are unable to leave campus for visits. The NCAA has instituted a recruiting dead period through the end of May and that deadline could be pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. College coaches are still able to recruit players over the phone and through virtual visits.
