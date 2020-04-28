Javon Freeman-Liberty pulls name from NBA Draft, will enter transfer portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Javon Freeman-Liberty isn’t staying in the NBA Draft, but the star sophomore isn’t coming back to Valparaiso either.

Freeman-Liberty confirmed his intention to pull his name from the NBA Draft on Tuesday morning and instead enter the transfer portal for the second straight season.

The Chicago native announced his intention to transfer at the end of his freshman season, but eventually returned to Valparaiso where he led the team with 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while adding a program record with 74 steals.

“This comes as a surprise,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Javon was really good in his two years here. We wish him nothing but the best and hope that he finds what he is looking for.”

Freeman-Liberty confirmed his transfer via Twitter, but didn’t respond to messages asking for further comment. Less than a half hour after confirming his transfer, Freeman-Liberty tweeted “This getting crazy already.” The All-Valley First Team performer is expected to have a long line of potential suitors.

Freeman-Liberty’s decision is a 180 from his stated intentions to return to the program following last month’s Arch Madness title game loss to Bradley.