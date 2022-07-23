Jeff Snuffer, locals ready for senior bowling tour stop at Olympia

HAMMOND — Jeff Snuffer is no stranger to bowling success.

The Valparaiso resident held a PBA Tour card for three years in the mid-2000s, cashing three times in national stops and several other times in regional events. He bowled on the pro circuit for a decade.

Snuffer will define success one way at next week’s PBA50 South Shore Open at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.

“You’ve got to make it to Thursday (and make the cut),” he said. “You’ve got friends and family that come up to watch (a local tournament) so it’s always a bigger deal. When I made a run in a super regional at Stardust (II in Merrillville) a few years ago, it was awesome to have all the people behind me.”

Snuffer won’t be the only local in the house.

Eugene McCune (Munster), Bob Kammer Jr. (Crown Point), Larry Achten (Chesterton), Dick Hunt (Valparaiso) and Rick Woloszyn (Griffith) will also bowl in the South Shore.

McCune won last year’s South Shore. The longtime pro also finished eighth in last week’s PBA50 Cup in Michigan.

The event begins Monday with Pro-Am squads at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Qualifying games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. with an advancers round Thursday followed by a 24-bowler bracket set to begin at 12:30 p.m. The top five stepladder finals are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Snuffer won the 2022 senior Indiana USBC team championship with Don Draia, Mike Kozy and Achten. Kozy is the general manager at Olympia.

“I bowl league with Bob Kammer. Larry Achten and I have been friends for 30 years,” Snuffer said. “It’s going to be pretty fun (to see so many familiar faces). There’ll be a nice little competition just between us.”

The familiarity with the bowling center and being close to home are advantages, Snuffer said. He’s in a Wednesday league at Olympia, has cashed in the Times Classic hosted there every spring and participated in tour qualifying rounds (or rabbit squads) in the house in the days when those were required.

“Definitely, sleeping in your own bed (is important). Bowling at Olympia in a league helps, too,” he said. “You just know the characteristics of the building.”

The event will be bowled on the PBA’s Billy Hardwick oil pattern. Snuffer has practiced but never bowled competitively on the shot. He expects spectators to be entertained.

“It looks like we’re going to start out pretty straight but they open up. It’s just going to move in,” he said. “I think it’ll be pretty high-scoring, to tell you the truth.”