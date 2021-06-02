Jermaine Couisnard returning to South Carolina

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Couisnard returning to South Carolina: Jermaine Couisnard (East Chicago) is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school. He declared earlier this spring, but did not hire an agent to maintain their eligibility. Couisnard, 6 foot, 4 inches and 211 pounds. He averaged 10.1 points a game during his sophomore season last year, third highest for South Carolina.

Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22: Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski's final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships, most recently in 2015. With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men's college basketball history, with 1,097 of them coming during his 41 years with the Blue Devils.