Jermaine Couisnard returning to South Carolina
urgent

Jermaine Couisnard returning to South Carolina

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Couisnard returning to South Carolina: Jermaine Couisnard (East Chicago) is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school. He declared earlier this spring, but did not hire an agent to maintain their eligibility. Couisnard, 6 foot, 4 inches and 211 pounds. He averaged 10.1 points a game during his sophomore season last year, third highest for South Carolina.

Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22: Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. Stadium first reported news of the 74-year-old Krzyzewski's final season with Duke, which he has led to five national championships, most recently in 2015. With 1,170 victories, he is the winningest coach in men's college basketball history, with 1,097 of them coming during his 41 years with the Blue Devils.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Oilmen lose season opener: AJ Wright (Griifith) was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, but the NWI Oilmen lost its Midwest Collegiate League season opener Wednesday, 6-3 to Southland. Luke Montgomery and Jimmy Carey also had RBIs for the Oilmen.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bush among 1st-timers up for Hall: Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Walsh Jennings foiled in Tokyo bid: Three-time beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings was defeated in her bid to reach a sixth Olympics when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match Wednesday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The early round loss to the Netherlands means the U.S. pair could not overtake fellow Americans Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on the international tour point list. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and her partner, Alix Klineman, have already clinched a berth in Tokyo, and there is a quota of two teams for each country in each of the women's and men's fields.

