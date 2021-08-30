Jerry Hicks, longtime Hobart football offensive coordinator, dies at 85

Samuel "Jerry" Hicks, a longtime assistant coach for one of Indiana's greatest prep football dynasties, died on Aug. 23 in Venice, Florida. He was 85.
Hicks was the offensive coordinator under Hobart coaching legend Don Howell from 1966 to '90. Along with defensive coordinator Tom Kerr, they were the architects of a Brickies program known for its physical style of play and its emphasis on weight training — something not yet common at the high school level.
During Hicks' run as offensive coordinator, Hobart won state titles in 1987 and '89 and finished second in 1979, '80, '82, '84, '85 and '90. After stepping down as a coach he was the school's athletic director until 1995. The Brickies added two more state titles during that period, in 1991 and '93.
A Gary native, Hicks was a three-sport letterman at Gary Edison, graduating in 1955. According to his brother-in-law, Paul Drake, Hicks won the city football scoring title on the last day of the 1954 season, edging out Roosevelt's Jerome Ward.
Hicks went on to play football for four years at Franklin College before returning to the Region to start his coaching career at his alma mater.
In 1966, Hicks moved to Hobart and began a 25-year run as the Brickies' offensive coordinator.
"He was very well-liked, very family-oriented, a very devout Catholic," Drake said. "Just an everyday guy."
Hicks was active in the community as well as in athletics, serving two terms on the Hobart City Council.
Among his honors were induction into the Hobart Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
Among Hicks' survivors are Patti, his wife of 61 years; three children, Jeff, Sam and Dawn; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday and the funeral service Friday in Venice, Florida.
