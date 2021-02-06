Jessica Carrothers' 31-point night powers Crown Point to third straight sectional title

"I've always played against her. I've knew her since we were little," Santiago said. "I just know a lot of her tendencies. I watched the film like crazy throughout this week."

Santiago, who was sidelined for most of her junior campaign with a torn right ACL, added that she was thrilled to actually play in this year's sectional. Last season, she was reduced to being a spectator, and while she was happy to see her team succeed, it couldn't compare to being out on the floor Saturday for Crown Point's 20th sectional title.

"I didn't think I would be back playing again, honestly. It was the worst pain ever," Santiago said. "I was really sad last year, but this right here (holding a piece of the net) is the best feeling ever."

Emma Schmidt scored Chesterton's first six points and finished with a team-high 14 points.

She and fellow senior Malackowski wiped tears from their eyes as the final buzzer sounded and Chesterton was denied its first sectional championship in a decade.

"It just sucks that it's over," Schmidt said. "All of the seniors every year tell us how fast it goes by, and it really does.

"One blink and it's gone."

Gallery: Class 4A Chesterton Sectional

