Jessica Carrothers' 31-point night powers Crown Point to third straight sectional title

CHESTERTON — Jessica Carrothers turned around, flashed a wide smile and then flexed both of her arms after converting a three-point play in the first quarter Saturday during the Class 4A Sectional 2 championship at Chesterton.
The Bulldogs were imposing their will against the host Trojans, and Carrothers was leading the charge.
"The reason I flexed is because I hit a few and-ones (Friday) and (one of my assistant coaches) told me she needed to see a celebration out of me," Carrothers said, laughing. "So, when I hit that and-one, I remembered what she said, so that's why I did it."
Carrothers sank the ensuing free throw, and if that highlight play wasn't enough, she provided another one just before halftime.
While dribbling near mid-court, the Indiana Junior All-Star candidate used a behind-the-back crossover to shake free from Chesterton's Carley Balas, who stumbled on the play, and drove to the basket for an acrobatic layup over Nalani Malackowski.
The Bulldogs faithful let out a roar as Carrothers pulled off another noteworthy play en route to a 67-34 victory and her program's third straight sectional crown.
"I think we were all just playing really well," Carrothers said. "At the end of the (first) half, we were all just playing together as one, and I think that's what contributed to this win."
Carrothers finished the night with a game-high 31 points, including a 22-point explosion in the first half. The standout guard shot 12 of 19 from the field, 3 of 5 from behind the arc and 4 of 5 at the free throw line.
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert praised Carrothers for her shot-making ability and noted that she always seems to be at her best in big games.
"She is the focus of every team's scouting report, and for her to take double teams and be guarded by the other team's best defensive player and still do what she does, it's pretty remarkable," Seibert said. "Just knowing what we're going to get from her every game, it is such a wonderful thing to have as a program."
While Carrothers carried the load offensively, her best friend, Alyna Santiago, proved once again that she is among the best defenders in the Region. The senior was draped all over Malackowski, similar to how Malackowski guarded Valparaiso's Kiana Oelling in the semifinals. Santiago held Malackowski scoreless.
Malackowski, who is the Trojans' primary ball-handler, missed all seven of her shot attempts and went 0 of 2 at the free-throw line.
"I've always played against her. I've knew her since we were little," Santiago said. "I just know a lot of her tendencies. I watched the film like crazy throughout this week."
Santiago, who was sidelined for most of her junior campaign with a torn right ACL, added that she was thrilled to actually play in this year's sectional. Last season, she was reduced to being a spectator, and while she was happy to see her team succeed, it couldn't compare to being out on the floor Saturday for Crown Point's 20th sectional title.
"I didn't think I would be back playing again, honestly. It was the worst pain ever," Santiago said. "I was really sad last year, but this right here (holding a piece of the net) is the best feeling ever."
Emma Schmidt scored Chesterton's first six points and finished with a team-high 14 points.
She and fellow senior Malackowski wiped tears from their eyes as the final buzzer sounded and Chesterton was denied its first sectional championship in a decade.
"It just sucks that it's over," Schmidt said. "All of the seniors every year tell us how fast it goes by, and it really does.
"One blink and it's gone."