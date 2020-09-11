Jiménez hits 3-run homer as White Sox rally past Tigers 4-3

Nomar Mazara reached on a leadoff walk and Yolmer Sánchez doubled for Chicago's first hit, putting runners on second and third. Mize departed after Nick Madrigal's run-scoring groundout, and José Cisnero (2-3) hit Tim Anderson before Jiménez hit a towering drive that just cleared the wall in left for his 12th homer.

Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was charged with two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Colomé worked the ninth for his 10th save, retiring three in a row after Cameron reached on an error.

White Sox first baseman José Abreu went 0 for 4, ending his career-best 22-game hit streak. He had one last chance after Jiménez's two-out single in the eighth, but he bounced to first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón (shoulder soreness) has been dealing with some inflammation in his back/rib cage area. "He got some treatment over the last several days and some medication and I believe will be off a mound again on Monday, if I'm not mistaken," general manager Rick Hahn said. ... LHP Aaron Bummer (biceps strain) is progressing, and Hahn said the reliever could rejoin the team during its last road trip of the season.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Michael Fulmer and Reynaldo López pitch on Saturday night. Fulmer (0-1, 8.24 ERA), who missed last season due to Tommy John surgery, is looking for his first win for Detroit since June 14, 2018, against Minnesota. López (0-2, 8.38 ERA) is getting another chance to start for Chicago after he was optioned to the team's alternate training site on Sept. 3.

