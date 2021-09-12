JJ Johnson throws for three TDs, Matthew Woods lead strong defensive effort as Crown Point rolls by Lake Central

ST. JOHN — After Crown Point senior linebacker Matthew Woods’ third of the night, he took off running.

He ran down the sideline in the direction of the Bulldogs student section motioning around his waist like he was putting on a belt.

He called the rationale behind the celebration “confidential,” but after missing all of last season with a torn ACL it was just all part of the fun of being back on the field and storming off to a 42-7 win against a Duneland Athletic Conference rival.

“Playing here tonight, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Woods said. “I’ve been working for this forever. It sucks having to be out like I was but I did the rehab. I worked. Now I’m back with my guys.”

Woods blew out his right knee on the third play of Crown Point’s preseason scrimmage against Penn last season. He tried to get back on the field but couldn’t support his own weight. He needed rest and rehab.

Fast forward about six months and Woods was already back on the field running, cutting and making the football plays he planned on making as a junior. The injury was a setback, he said, but now he’s only looking forward.