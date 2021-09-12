JJ Johnson throws for three TDs, Matthew Woods lead strong defensive effort as Crown Point rolls by Lake Central

ST. JOHN — After Crown Point senior linebacker Matthew Woods’ third of the night, he took off running.
He ran down the sideline in the direction of the Bulldogs student section motioning around his waist like he was putting on a belt.
He called the rationale behind the celebration “confidential,” but after missing all of last season with a torn ACL it was just all part of the fun of being back on the field and storming off to a 42-7 win against a Duneland Athletic Conference rival.
“Playing here tonight, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Woods said. “I’ve been working for this forever. It sucks having to be out like I was but I did the rehab. I worked. Now I’m back with my guys.”
Woods blew out his right knee on the third play of Crown Point’s preseason scrimmage against Penn last season. He tried to get back on the field but couldn’t support his own weight. He needed rest and rehab.
Fast forward about six months and Woods was already back on the field running, cutting and making the football plays he planned on making as a junior. The injury was a setback, he said, but now he’s only looking forward.
“I was so hungry to get out and play,” he said. “(The injury) is always in the back of my mind but I need to play at 100 miles an hour. It’s what I’ve got to do. So that’s what I try to do with my guys.”
Woods and the rest of the defense for Crown Point (2-2, 1-1) held Lake Central (3-1, 1-1) to just 96 yards and one touchdown en route to capturing an eighth consecutive win in the rivalry. Meanwhile, CP junior running back Elijah Tiawhan racked up 119 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and junior quarterback JJ Johnson threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
First-year Crown Point coach Craig Buzea played with a far different looking team than the version which lost 50-13 against Merrillville a week before. His roster was back in relative shape after missing multiple pieces the past two games.
“The two weeks before this were absolute hell for our guys,” he said. “We had so many guys out. We had so many guys quarantined. We had so many guys that weren’t with us. I felt so bad for them.”
Friday’s win was the bounce back Woods said Crown Point needed.
“It’s momentum,” he said. “We have bigger stuff coming. One-hundred percent. We’re becoming a team. We’re really all getting there.”
He’s part of the reason why.
“He’s a playmaker,” Buzea said.
Lake Central coach Rick Good spent an extended period of time debriefing with his team in the end zone postgame. The lopsided loss game after two shutout victories and a DAC win against Portage to begin the season.
He didn’t want it to define anyone.
“You’re never as good as everyone thinks you are and you’re never as bad as everyone thinks you are,” he said. “We’ve had both ends of the spectrum over the last three weeks. We told the guys to feel this tonight. Tomorrow you’ve got to forget about it because there’s another good Duneland team (LaPorte) waiting. There’s no breaks.”
Gallery: Crown Point visits Lake Central in DAC action
