Joe Cimino blends in perfectly with Andrean

It didn’t take long for Joe Cimino to realize he had found a new family and a great fit at Andrean.
Within days of moving from Illinois in July, Cimino’s phone buzzed with a text message from senior receiver Nicky Flesher. More messages followed from Cam Thornton and Dom Ditola, and soon after the quartet was on the field with Cimino throwing passes to his new receivers.
The summer work has translated to early success for the 59ers as Cimino threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in a 42-14 win over New Prairie.
“These guys have made everything easy for me,” Cimino said. “My teammates have been welcoming and caring. This has been a fresh start and the guys are legit. We’ve meshed really well. We know this is a business year and we’re putting in the work.”
Cimino arrived in Northwest Indiana when his father took a job in the area. The 6-foot-2 quarterback initially heard about Andrean at a quarterback camp. Cimino played the position throughout youth football, but his coaches at Marian Central Catholic switched him to receiver as a sophomore so he could move up to varsity. After two years away from the position, Cimino was eager to get back to quarterback.
“We could tell right away that he had some raw skills,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “The ball flies out of his hand with some good velocity. If you watch his delivery, it looks a little slow and methodical, but that is actually a good thing. It means he is generating power with his throws.”
Cimino beat out Andrean senior Evan Gilligan for the starting job, but both quarterbacks have seen time on the field in the first three games of the season. Skinner credits both quarterbacks with how they handled the competition and the fifth-year coach is thrilled at the way Cimino has grown into the program.
“We don’t get too many transfers, but I’d like to think we have a culture within our program that is very welcoming,” Skinner said. “We emphasize family. I can’t imagine moving in as a senior. Joe deserves credit for having the right approach and the right attitude.”
Back to work for Munster
Munster coach Jason Grunewald walked off the field a winner for the first time in 693 days last Friday night. By Saturday morning, the third-year coach was back to business.
The Mustangs knocked off South Bend Clay 28-20 last Friday, earning their first win since Oct. 12, 2018 when Munster beat Kankakee Valley 20-13. It was a long road for the program, but Grunewald was thrilled his team was able to savor the victory.
“I felt so happy for them,” Grunewald said. “These guys have worked so hard each week and you’re only guaranteed nine or ten experiences a year on the field. They came in Saturday morning with a totally different feel. They earned it.”
As much as Grunewald and the players celebrated the win, the Mustangs know that Rensselaer will provide a stiff challenge this Friday.
“We don’t change anything we do,” Grunewald said. “We’re still going to coach them hard. That week is over now. We enjoyed our moment, but now we move on. It’s time to get back to work.”
Trojans getting into rhythm
With no scrimmage and no opening week game, things have been a little slow moving for the Highland football program. The Trojans opened the season in Week 2 with a 31-0 loss to Crown Point, but the Trojans finally may have found some flow with a 44-20 win over West Side last Friday.
Christian Rios ran for three touchdowns and Gavin Hofkamp added a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
“Everybody is going through some things with the abbreviated summer that we had,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said. “A lot of the time you just aren’t able to simulate a game atmosphere in practice. Mistakes happen when you’re playing a game and we’re learning from those.”
