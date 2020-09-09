Joe Cimino blends in perfectly with Andrean

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It didn’t take long for Joe Cimino to realize he had found a new family and a great fit at Andrean.

Within days of moving from Illinois in July, Cimino’s phone buzzed with a text message from senior receiver Nicky Flesher. More messages followed from Cam Thornton and Dom Ditola, and soon after the quartet was on the field with Cimino throwing passes to his new receivers.

The summer work has translated to early success for the 59ers as Cimino threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns last Friday in a 42-14 win over New Prairie.

“These guys have made everything easy for me,” Cimino said. “My teammates have been welcoming and caring. This has been a fresh start and the guys are legit. We’ve meshed really well. We know this is a business year and we’re putting in the work.”

Cimino arrived in Northwest Indiana when his father took a job in the area. The 6-foot-2 quarterback initially heard about Andrean at a quarterback camp. Cimino played the position throughout youth football, but his coaches at Marian Central Catholic switched him to receiver as a sophomore so he could move up to varsity. After two years away from the position, Cimino was eager to get back to quarterback.