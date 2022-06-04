Joey Carra used all his senses to help Lake Central past Crown Point in the Class 4A Regional semifinal

LAPORTE — In the game of baseball, lots of physical tools are required to be used in order to be successful.

In Saturday's 10-0 win in the opening Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal, Lake Central junior right fielder Joey Carra used his ears on a crucial sequence.

Up 6-0 with two outs in the top of the sixth and Crown Point's Gabe Stout up to bat, Carra made a diving catch on a fly ball slicing away from him, which preserved the shutout for the Indians (25-5), who have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15.

"I just listened to the sound of the bat hitting the ball," said Carra. "Stout has been hitting all year, so we played him pull side left, but (Lake Central starting pitcher Conor) Pangburn has been making people miss all year and when I heard him hit it off the end of the bat, I got a good jump on it and made the play."

The Indians ended the game in the next half inning with four runs.

Pangburn received more help from his right fielder in the fourth, the inning that gave him the most trouble.

After allowing a single to Luke Burford and walking Chris Bachman, Pangburn retired the next two hitters.

Blake Sabau then singled for Crown Point (18-12), but Burford was gunned down at home by a few steps thanks to a great throw from Carra, which again saved the shutout.

"I saw that it was a short throw from where I was, so I skipped the cutoff man and was able to get him out at home," said Carra.

In the top of the fifth, Pangburn gave up two of his five hits on a single and double to start the inning, but then he recorded two of his six strikeouts on consecutive hitters and ended the fifth by catching a pop up off the bat of Burford.

"These guys always have my back," said Pangburn, who went six innings with just one walk. "I thought I located pretty well even though my arm didn't feel that great."

The offense had their pitcher's back as well, scoring three runs in the third and two in the fourth.

Three Indians finished with two hits and four scored multiple runs on their way to the six-inning shutout.

Lake Central broke the game open with the three-run third after six different Lake Central players reached base, while second baseman Josh Adamczewski doubled in a run and Connor Misch had a two-run single in the inning.

Adamczewski finished 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk while designated hitter Owen Williams went 2-for-3 with a couple runs and center fielder Ethan Knopf reached base twice and scored a couple runs.

Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber said that while the team has been hitting, pitching and fielding well all year, there's one thing that has massively improved throughout the year.

"We've grown a lot with the unity over the course of the year and it's really a good intangible that can carry you in a tournament like this," he said.

PHOTOS: 4A baseball regional: Crown Point vs. Lake Central
Lake Central's Hunter Snyder (4) slide in safe at home while Crown Point catcher CJ Hardy (14) waits for the throw as the game ends 10-0 in the sixth inning.
Lake Central's Joey Carra (7) reacts after catching a fly ball in right field to end the sixth inning for Crown Point during the 4A Regional semifinal game.
Crown Point's Matt Corona (3) takes the throw from home as Lake Central's Owen Williams (18) is safe at second during the 4A Regional semifinal game.
Lake Central's Joey Carra (7) gets the fly ball in right field to end the sixth inning for Crown Point during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning.
Lake Central's Conor Pangburn (14) pitches against Crown Point in the fourth inning during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning.
Lake Central's Josh Adamzcewski (5) follows through on a double to right field scoring two runs in the third inning against Crown Point during the 4A Regional semifinal game.
Lake Central's Ethan Knopf (15) is hit by pitch in the third inning against Crown Point during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning.
Crown Point's Gabe Stout (17) connects on a base hit to center field against Lake Central during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday morning.
Lake Central's Connor Misch (3), Joey Carra (7) and Hunter Snyder (4) celebrate as the Indians win 10-0 in the sixth inning over Crown Point.
Crown Point's Blake Sabau (18) stretches to get the out to end the second inning against Lake Central during the 4A Regional semifinal game Saturday.
Lake Central's Griffin Tobias (1) connect on a single scoring a run to make it 8-0 Lake Central over Crown Point in the sixth inning during the 4A Regional semifinal game.

