Joey Heuer is the man of the hour for Lowell football

Joey Heuer knows his role with the Lowell football team includes more than just hitting the hole and picking up the blitz.

The senior running back is looked to by the underclassmen for guidance and leadership. He relishes it.

“It’s an all-in-the-head type of thing. You got a bunch of guys who haven’t played a varsity snap yet. They get nervous. Someone like me or (senior linebacker Spencer) Barta, we have to just say, ‘Hey, don’t worry. Just play some football,’” Heuer said. “That relaxes them and calms them down."

Lowell will have a new quarterback this year. Both Johnny Johnson and Riley Bank took snaps during last week’s scrimmage at Merrillville.

Heuer knows he’s the bellwether for the Red Devils offense and will be counted on to ease the transition for the new guy, whoever it is.

“I’m helping everybody. I’m helping the O-line. I’m helping the new quarterback,” Heuer said. “I say, ‘Hey, don’t let the pressure get into your head. Just play football, man.’”

Coach Keith Kilmer said Heuer is a natural captain. He’s an officer in the school’s leadership club and one of the most experienced players in the locker room.