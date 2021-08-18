Joey Heuer is the man of the hour for Lowell football

Joey Heuer knows his role with the Lowell football team includes more than just hitting the hole and picking up the blitz.
The senior running back is looked to by the underclassmen for guidance and leadership. He relishes it.
“It’s an all-in-the-head type of thing. You got a bunch of guys who haven’t played a varsity snap yet. They get nervous. Someone like me or (senior linebacker Spencer) Barta, we have to just say, ‘Hey, don’t worry. Just play some football,’” Heuer said. “That relaxes them and calms them down."
Lowell will have a new quarterback this year. Both Johnny Johnson and Riley Bank took snaps during last week’s scrimmage at Merrillville.
Heuer knows he’s the bellwether for the Red Devils offense and will be counted on to ease the transition for the new guy, whoever it is.
“I’m helping everybody. I’m helping the O-line. I’m helping the new quarterback,” Heuer said. “I say, ‘Hey, don’t let the pressure get into your head. Just play football, man.’”
Coach Keith Kilmer said Heuer is a natural captain. He’s an officer in the school’s leadership club and one of the most experienced players in the locker room.
“He’s a servant leader. He’s one of those kids that puts the team first,” Kilmer said. “He could be out here worried about stats, worried about himself, but it’s about the team. It’s about his brothers. It’s about the community. That’s what you want in a leader. It makes things easy as a coach when you have guys like that on your team.”
Heuer may not worry about stats, but he puts them up.
He carried the ball 219 times last season for 1,306 yards and 17 touchdowns. At 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, he’s not the biggest guy in the world. But he said he has no problem with the workload.
“I feel great. I’m prepared,” he said. “We had our summer back (after last year's shutdown). We had summer conditioning and our group is prepared for a season.”
The Red Devils won five consecutive sectional titles between 2014 and 2018. Hobart’s been a roadblock in the sectional championship game each of the last two years.
Heuer said Lowell players talk frequently about bringing back the glory days and adding 2021 to the board displaying postseason trophies at The Inferno.
“We don’t really look at (past) seasons. We’re coming up and we’re going to do our best. We’re coming up and playing Lowell Red Devil football,” Heuer said. “This senior class, we really want it and we’re stepping up. We’re excited.”