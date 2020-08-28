Joey Heuer leads Lowell with five rushing touchdowns

LOWELL — Joey Heuer is starting to make a career out of taking advantage of golden opportunities.
With Lowell starting running back Jacob Chandler one of eight players out on Friday night due to COVID-19 precautions, Heuer seized the opportunity and delivered a career-high 227 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead the Times No. 4 Red Devils to a 37-19 win over No. 9 Portage.
Heuer is used to stepping up when his number is called. The former starting safety got his first taste at running back late last season when he was pressed into service in a sectional semifinal game against Griffith. Heuer responded with four touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards.
“You never know when it’s going to be your chance,” Heuer said. “We were out there in the huddle and a new guy came in and I just let him know to make the most of it. You never know when you’re going to get another opportunity.”
Heuer wasn’t exactly an unknown coming into Friday’s game. The junior led the Red Devils (2-0) with 53 yards in last week’s season-opening win over Crown Point. With Chandler out of the lineup on Friday, Heuer got the ball from the opening drive and he never looked back.
“He’s a small back that takes a licking and keeps on going,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “He’s a tough kid. He has been on our sideline as a ball boy since he was in fourth grade. He’s a Red Devil football player.”
Heuer scored the first three touchdowns of the game, including a 37-yard run late in the first quarter where the 5-foot-7 back opened up the afterburners on the Portage secondary. As good as Heuer was in the first half, it was his work after halftime that really had Kilmer beaming after the game.
“He lifted us up in the second half,” Kilmer said. “He put us on his back when we needed it.”
The Indians (1-1) didn’t roll over after Heuer’s three touchdowns in the first half and Portage rallied to cut the deficit to 19-13 at the break. Starting quarterback Tylee Swopes began to find a rhythm with receiver Devan Howard as the pair hooked up for nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Swopes and Howard also played a role in one of the biggest plays of the game. With Portage trailing 25-13 late in the third quarter and deep in Lowell territory, Swopes threw in the direction of Howard. The ball met Howard’s hands in the same moment that he was drilled in the back by Lowell cornerback Sean Lamping. The ball bounced to the ground with Lowell linebacker Riley Bank scooping it up and running 80 yards for a touchdown.
“That changed the outcome of the game,” Portage coach Terry Chestovich said. “(The officials) made the call and it is what it is, but that doesn’t mean I have to like it. That was the turning point of the game. It pretty much put the game out of touch for us.”
Swopes threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns while Jakar Gordon led the Indians with 55 rushing yards. Lowell quarterback Cam Stojancevich threw for 36 yards and added another 31 yards on the ground.
