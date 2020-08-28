Joey Heuer leads Lowell with five rushing touchdowns

Heuer scored the first three touchdowns of the game, including a 37-yard run late in the first quarter where the 5-foot-7 back opened up the afterburners on the Portage secondary. As good as Heuer was in the first half, it was his work after halftime that really had Kilmer beaming after the game.

“He lifted us up in the second half,” Kilmer said. “He put us on his back when we needed it.”

The Indians (1-1) didn’t roll over after Heuer’s three touchdowns in the first half and Portage rallied to cut the deficit to 19-13 at the break. Starting quarterback Tylee Swopes began to find a rhythm with receiver Devan Howard as the pair hooked up for nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Swopes and Howard also played a role in one of the biggest plays of the game. With Portage trailing 25-13 late in the third quarter and deep in Lowell territory, Swopes threw in the direction of Howard. The ball met Howard’s hands in the same moment that he was drilled in the back by Lowell cornerback Sean Lamping. The ball bounced to the ground with Lowell linebacker Riley Bank scooping it up and running 80 yards for a touchdown.