Albert Einstein once said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.”

Judging by the way the NBA and its teams have handled concussions during the playoffs, over and over again, we would be insane to believe there is an ounce of integrity in their process.

Laker center Anthony Davis is the latest NBA star to take a blow to the head, to display multiple symptoms of concussion and then to have the team announce that he was not concussed. At least he did not return to play on Wednesday night against the Warriors.

It is more than a little ironic that the Warriors were involved. Perhaps you remember that team’s 2015 playoff run that could have been derailed by a pair of concussions during the Western Conference Finals.

With 5:52 left in the second quarter of Game 4 of that series, Stephen Curry struck his head hard on the floor. Down for an extended period, he eventually needed assistance rising. No surprise, given his dazed look and unsteady feet.

He was then taken to a quiet area and examined. Whereupon, he supposedly passed every test administered and was allowed to return — with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

A concussion exam doesn’t take that long — unless done repeatedly or delayed until the victim feels well enough to finally “pass.”

A game later, it was Curry’s teammate Klay Thompson getting an accidental knee to the head that lacerated his ear. Three stitches later, though, he was back in the game.

It wasn’t until postgame that he admitted on air to ESPN’s Doris Burke and in the locker room to his father, former NBA star Mychal Thompson, that he was dizzy. Only after the elder Thompson complained was the younger Thompson diagnosed.

Still, ready or not, Klay was in the lineup just eight days hence for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Four years later, the British Journal of Sports Medicine published a guideline entitled “International consensus definitions of video signs of concussion in professional sports.” The six signs agreed upon by a panel of international experts were lying motionless, motor incoordination, impact seizure, tonic posturing (what Tua Tagovailoa displayed with his hands when knocked out against the Bengals last fall), no protective action — floppy, and blank/vacant look.

When Davis was struck with 7:12 to go in the contest, he displayed two of the six: motor incoordination and blank/vacant look. He also clutched his head for a prolonged period. That sign is among 17 used by at least some of the professional sports leagues who employ video monitoring to help detect concussions. However, it did not make the expert panel’s final cut.

The NBA goes astray when it allows concussion to be “ruled out” based on a sideline or training room exam. Once symptoms appear on field or floor, a concussion has occurred and there is no undoing it, no matter how well the athlete feels moments or minutes later. The fact that Davis needed a wheelchair to get back to the locker room — because of being too unsteady on his feet — should have been sufficient for Laker medics to diagnose a concussion. Video review of the incident should have been adequate, too.

But it is the playoffs and there is no time now for a concussion and the protocol such a diagnosis necessitates.

