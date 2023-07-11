As the National Athletic Trainers’ Association’s annual meeting was nearing its conclusion last month, the organization unveiled a “Collegiate Standard of Care Toolkit” with the support of the American Academy of Sports Physical Therapy (AASPT), the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM), and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM).

“The kit provides athletic trainers, physical therapists and physicians with a self-guided analysis of their current medical services, backed by evidence and best practices, designed to stimulate advancement of health care services on college and university campuses,” said NATA President and event moderator, Kathy Dieringer, EdD, LAT, ATC. “Additionally, it provides timely solutions to the NCAA Transformation Committee recommendations which require schools to audit sports health and safety protocols.”

The effort to develop the toolkit was spearheaded by former Northwestern University head athletic trainer Tory Lindley, MA, ATC. President of the NATA prior to Dieringer, Lindley is now the deputy athletics director at Youngstown State University.

“Long-standing challenges in collegiate sports have included a large variance in financial/human resources and organizational structure among thousands of NCAA, NAIA and two-year institutions,” said Lindley. “Yet each is charged with the same fundamental goal—protecting student-athlete health and safety. The new kit ensures a high-quality self-assessment of a school’s health care program that is free to member institutions and economically feasible for others.”

Asked if something similar would be forthcoming for the high school level, Dieringer answered, “That’s down the road.”

Considering that financial resources at the interscholastic level are often as good as or better than they are at the junior college, NAIA, and NCAA Div. III levels, the toolkit is worth a review by high school administrators, sports medics, coaches, and even parents.

In survey format, the toolkit covers 16 domains: risk management; cardiovascular conditions; traumatic brain/head injury; doping, substance abuse, and supplements; medication management; stakeholder education; emergency response; management of environmental and/or exertional conditions such as heat stroke and sickle cell trait; student athlete performance and wellness; general medical conditions; healthcare administration and organization; behavior and mental health; musculoskeletal injuries; medical examinations including the pre-season physical; and nutrition.

“This is a living document that will evolve over time,” said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter Indelicato, who represented the AOSSM and is its past president. “Up until now, there was no yardstick for the sports medicine team to go to and determine how well we are doing with our peers. This is an opportunity to address with athletic directors what other schools are doing with similar resources.”

Lindley echoed Indelicato’s “living document” reference by mentioning that he had already updated the brain/head injury domain. The change was made to reflect the “Consensus statement on concussion in sport: the 6th International Conference on Concussion in Sport – Amsterdam, October 2022,” which was released just a week before the NATA meeting and profiled in this space on Monday.

Multiple standards are listed for each domain, with the document labeling each one as either essential, recommended, or should be considered.

For instance, it is essential that, “applicable concussion education be provided annually to student-athletes, coaches and staff, qualified medical providers, and athletic directors.” Such a standard certainly already applies to high schools in Indiana and Illinois.

However, the toolkit only recommended that “a one-time pre-participation baseline concussion assessment is completed for all student athletes.”

Ideally, the survey should be completed by an athletic director, athletic trainer, and team physician together. Though time consuming, the process, will help schools identify where they are coming up short. Upon completion of each domain, participants should visit an included “library of resources” to determine how best to improve.

The toolkit may be found at www.nata.org/collegiate-standard-care-collaterals. Access is free for members of the NATA, AASPT, AMSSM, and AOSSM. So, a school with an athletic trainer on staff should face no financial barrier to taking a look.