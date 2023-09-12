Friday is National Concussion Awareness Day. Started in 2016 in New Hampshire and recognized by Congress in 2019, the effort has been amplified by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF), transforming the observation into a month-long effort.

Whether a day or a month, it seems more than a coincidence that it occurs during the football season. However, the sports medicine staff at Michigan State University (MSU) seemed to be unaware — in more ways than one — on Sept. 1 when the Spartan football team hosted Central Michigan.

On the opening kickoff, MSU wide receiver Alante Brown was attempting to make a block but was dropped instead by an opponent’s hit.

Apparently unconscious from the force of the collision, Brown made no effort to protect himself while falling. Even before he hit the ground, he was displaying the “fencing response,” where the forearms and hands go into rigid spasm. (Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa famously displayed the reflex on national TV last year after he was leveled during a game in Cincinnati.)

MSU medical personnel rushed to Brown’s side and he was eventually placed on a spine board before being carted from the field. Nonetheless, late in the second quarter, Brown was back in the game, returning a kick-off 16 yards. Following half-time, though, he was relegated to the sideline and out of uniform.

Before that Friday night ended, social media was abuzz with wonder regarding how Brown was ever allowed back. The next day, on its X (formerly Twitter) page, CLF’s post read, “It is UNFATHOMABLE for Michigan State to allow Alante Brown back onto the field after this injury. Falling defenseless to the turf was an obvious sign of possible concussion. The consequences of second impact injuries are not worth the risk of returning.”

The outcry triggered an investigation by MSU Director of Athletic Medicine Dr. Jeff Kovan, who does not serve on the sideline staff at Spartan football games.

According to a statement Kovan released on Thursday, none of the sideline medical staff saw Brown get hit and go down. Once Brown was brought off the field, all tests for concussion were apparently negative. Only at halftime did the sideline medical staff become aware of video that showed the hit to Brown and the reaction he displayed. At that point, the decision was made to hold Brown out even though he remained asymptomatic. By the following morning, he did have symptoms and he was not cleared to play in MSU’s Saturday game with Richmond.

“Moving forward, we will expand our use of video access as a tool to assist our healthcare providers in evaluating injuries and potential return to play,” said Kovan in the statement.

I thought that was the real-time job of the concussion spotters in the press box that the Big 10 has been using since 2015.

According to an online story published by WLIX-TV in Lansing, MI, “Sports Journalist and member of MSU’s Athletic Council, Joanne Gerstner said, the video (the replay from the game) is not an effective tool in diagnosing a concussion. She said, ‘You cannot diagnose a concussion from a video.’ However, Gerstner said the video is a helpful tool in seeing what happened during the moment of impact. ‘Did they fall hard? How did that look in slow motion? Or in real-time depending on what they need. But you can’t say I watched the video, yup that’s a concussion and they’re out. That’s not the way it works.’”

Actually, that was exactly the way it worked during half-time of the game where Brown was injured. He was withheld in the second half solely on the basis of the video review. Contrary to what Gerstner said, video is often a very effective tool when diagnosing a concussion because, all too often, the subsequent sideline evaluation turns up no signs and symptoms.

According to an infographic posted on CLF’s X page last week, signs of concussion include loss of consciousness, loss of balance, eyes with a glazed appearance, vomiting, responding slow to questions, confusion, and inappropriate emotion — laughter or crying. Symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, light and/or noise sensitivity, amnesia, anxiety, depression, sleeping-related issues, and trouble with multi-tasking.

Prolonged recovery is the most typical issue related to continuing to play despite having any of these signs or symptoms. However, catastrophic injury related to a second hit — while still recovering from the first — is also a legitimate fear, as mentioned in the CLF post regarding Brown.

The current issue of Sports Health includes a study on the incidence of catastrophic brain injuries in high school and college football between 2002 and 2020. The purpose of the study was to determine if concussion-related laws passed in all 50 states between 2009 and 2014 had decreased the incidence of such incidents, which are often fatal or permanently disabling.

Those state laws generally prohibit school-age players from returning to sport without a medical release and for at least 24 hours after displaying any signs and symptoms of concussion.

Previous studies had demonstrated that these laws and rule changes in the game had increased concussion diagnosis but decreased the rate of recurrent concussions.

However, the original law, passed in Washington, had been inspired by a junior high football player who suffered a catastrophic or structural injury — not just a concussion — in the wake of experiencing a concussion earlier in the same game.

For the study’s purpose, a structural brain injury was defined as a brain hemorrhage, brain swelling, hematoma, arteriovenous malformation, ruptured aneurysm, diffuse edema, diffuse axonal injury, or stroke suffered while playing football.

On September 1, a high school quarterback in suburban Pittsburgh suffered such an injury — a significant brain bleed, according to his family. Last week, while still in a coma, he did show some signs of improvement.

Next week in this space, the results of the Sports Health study.

5 risks of untreated concussions 5 risks of untreated concussions Changes in personality Dizziness and problems balancing Memory problems Sensitivity to light or noise Disrupted taste and smell