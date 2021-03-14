JOHN DOHERTY: COVID-19 study results positive thanks to negative tests

His comments were well-timed, considering March is National Athletic Training Month.

“Athletes with mild cases of COVID-19 did not experience the heart abnormalities that many in the medical community feared would be an impact of this virus,” Sills said. “This study illustrated a robust, year-long collaborative effort among professional sports leagues. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have worked more closely together than ever to share lessons learned to ensure the best possible care for players. Collectively, we are committed to paying it forward by sharing our own takeaways with our counterparts in other sports — as well as society at large.”

Dr. Sean Swearingen, a cardiologist with Community Care Network in Munster, was certainly appreciative of the study and encouraged by the results. He has been working with athletes at Purdue Northwest who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. “I’ve been using the American College of Cardiology guidelines for all collegiate athletes,” he said.

Updated guidelines are not as stringent as they were five months ago, when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of the Notre Dame regular-season game while awaiting cardiac testing, even though he had been minimally symptomatic.