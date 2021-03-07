JOHN DOHERTY: Delaying necessary surgery true March Madness

Leading up to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, much is made of the nationwide drop in workplace productivity, especially amid that first week of competition.
During the previous two years, multiple media stories have documented what lengths some men will go to avoid work in order to watch the games. Those lengths include the scheduling of elective surgeries, allowing one to take sick time — rather than vacation.
As Dana Carvey’s Church Lady character might say, “How convenient.”
No faulting a male sports fan’s ingenuity — if the surgery is truly needed and also if its timing is entirely optional.
One of the surgeries that has apparently become popular at this time of year is the inguinal hernia repair. The strategy would seem to make sense because, over the course of a lifetime, one out of four men will need the procedure – compared to only one out of 50 women who end up similarly afflicted.
Once symptoms (pain and a bulge or lump to one side or the other, where groin meets abdomen) appear, though, general surgeon Carlos Gonzalez, MD, FACS is not convinced waiting is such a good idea.
Gonzalez, of Community Care Network, practices at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and Community Hospital in Munster.
“There is a hole in the (abdominal) muscle,” he said, “that will not get better without intervention. The bowel can get caught in the hole and you get a blockage. You should not wait to get to that point.”
Then, the surgery is a true emergency, which may involve a large scar, post-operative infection, and re-admission to the hospital. “That is very much a nightmare,” Gonzalez warned.
For a hernia repair, sooner means simpler.
“If you can’t do your daily activities, you can’t exercise, you can’t even walk without pain, you should see a surgeon,” Gonazlez said.
If, by some type of good fortune, the timing of those symptoms happens to line up with the NCAA tournament, Gonzalez cannot promise the recovery will take an entire week. He uses a procedure that involves the assistance of the latest generation Da Vinci surgical robotic system to speed up recovery and to avoid complications.
“I can take care of them in a non-emergent setting,” he said. “They go home the same day with a 3-5 millimeter incision that is closed with glue. If I do the surgery on a Friday, you can go back to work on Monday.”
For heavy laborers, Gonzalez acknowledged returning to work is a little trickier because he limits lifting to 40 pounds for the first three weeks after the surgery.
“That does not mean three weeks of pain medication,” he said. “I give a prescription for pain medication for day one and day two only. Then the patient switches to (acetaminophen).”
Gonzalez, who completed his general surgery residency at Indiana University in 2014, thinks the focus should be on less post-operative pain and less use of narcotics. Together, they translate to return of normal bowel function and routine activities sooner than otherwise.
Aside from those goals, he is also wary of COVID-19.
“With the pandemic, you don’t want to stay in the hospital any longer than necessary and catch an infection,” he said. “You don’t want to get re-admitted.”
Consequently, someone who needs a hernia repair should not include March Madness in their calculus. Get the procedure done as soon as your surgeon is able to schedule it, thus reducing the risk of complications.
After all, the best place to watch the tournament, especially this year, is at home with the refrigerator handy and without any distractions, such as post-operative discomfort. There will be pain enough when the inevitable happens to most of us and our brackets are busted.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATC