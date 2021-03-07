JOHN DOHERTY: Delaying necessary surgery true March Madness

Leading up to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, much is made of the nationwide drop in workplace productivity, especially amid that first week of competition.

During the previous two years, multiple media stories have documented what lengths some men will go to avoid work in order to watch the games. Those lengths include the scheduling of elective surgeries, allowing one to take sick time — rather than vacation.

As Dana Carvey’s Church Lady character might say, “How convenient.”

No faulting a male sports fan’s ingenuity — if the surgery is truly needed and also if its timing is entirely optional.

One of the surgeries that has apparently become popular at this time of year is the inguinal hernia repair. The strategy would seem to make sense because, over the course of a lifetime, one out of four men will need the procedure – compared to only one out of 50 women who end up similarly afflicted.

Once symptoms (pain and a bulge or lump to one side or the other, where groin meets abdomen) appear, though, general surgeon Carlos Gonzalez, MD, FACS is not convinced waiting is such a good idea.

Gonzalez, of Community Care Network, practices at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and Community Hospital in Munster.