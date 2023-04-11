When the Blackhawks and Jonathan Toews announced in December of 2020 that he would not be in training camp because of chronic fatigue, I wondered if COVID-19 was the real culprit.

However, true to NHL form, the Blackhawks said no more while Toews ended up missing the entire season.

Six months later, in June 2021, he and the team announced he was recovering from “chronic immune response syndrome.” At least some good news was tied to the revelation. The 12-year veteran and member of three Stanley Cup Championship teams planned to play in 2021-22.

While the Blackhawks remained relatively tight-lipped, Toews was more forthcoming at the time to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, revealing he had had COVID-19 in February of 2020 and probably remained afflicted for much longer. Essentially, Toews was suffering from Long COVID.

The symptoms described in the piece – lethargy, chronic fatigue, digestion issues – all fit.

Other symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic cough, chest pain, anxiety, depression, skin rashes, cognitive impairment and sensitivity to light and sound. If this all resembles concussion to you, go to the head of the class.

Like concussion, victims do not necessarily have all the symptoms. Also similarly – and what is so frustrating to victims – recovery takes time. Often, a very long time.

Fast forward another seven months to late January 2022. To that point, Toews had registered only four goals and 14 assists across 43 games – far below typical numbers for the team captain.

Then in game 44, on Jan. 26, he tallied another assist during an 8-5 win over the Red Wings. However, at one point during the match, he was driven head first into the boards. Despite getting up slowly, he did not miss a shift but, two days later, the team was placing him in its concussion protocol.

Too bad he didn’t exit the game as soon as he was injured – whenever that was. Ample research has demonstrated that continuing to play after a concussive incident doubles recovery time.

It is entirely possible that he did not feel any symptoms until the next day. Actually, it is not uncommon for 48 hours to elapse before the signs manifest themselves. Yet, his getting up slowly after his encounter with the boards makes that doubtful. Regardless, Toews ended up missing the entire month of February 2022.

On Feb. 19 of this year, he was exiting the line-up again, blaming a worsening of his chronic immune response syndrome/Long COVID symptoms. As it turns out, he had never fully recovered.

Toews, 35, finally returned – still not feeling 100% – two weeks ago, intent on finishing the season and perhaps his career.

I asked Dr. Thomas Wilkins, a physician with Community Healthcare System’s COVID Clinic in Munster, if recurrent cases like Toews’ were common. “It is certainly something that we have seen happen,” he said. “We see people often who have recovered from COVID but if they do move a little bit too far, too fast, it is not uncommon to see somebody rebound. I relate this to concussion patients. We see concussion patients have their initial symptoms. Oftentimes they get better but when they go back to play, where they resume normal activities, it is not uncommon to see them sometimes rebound and have recurrent symptoms after their full recovery. They maybe went back to activities a little too fast.”

Wilkins is not alone noticing the similarities between concussion and COVID.

On Feb. 20, the University of Denver issued a press release regarding a preliminary study done by clinicians and researchers at the school on COVID patients. The investigation involved putting the patients through a battery of tests similar to those given to concussion patients. Not surprisingly, the tests were as sensitive at detecting Long COVID as they were concussion. Eye tracking and reaction time were slower and balance was impaired when compared to normal measures.

Next for the authors of the study? Designing a clinical trial to determine if treatments proven to help concussion patients will be as beneficial for those with Long COVID.

Wilkins is already convinced they are, routinely referring Long COVID patients to Community’s vestibular rehabilitation and concussion clinics in Schererville. “For de-conditioned patients,” he said, “physical therapy and occupational therapy help a lot.”

The incidence and severity of COVID-19 cases have fallen substantially but the virus is with us to stay and so then is Long COVID. Consequently, Wilkins urges a healthy lifestyle and limiting co-morbidities as the best strategies for improving one’s chances of having a mild case if and when one is infected. That in turn makes Long COVID less likely. Specifically, he cited marijuana and alcohol abuse and poorly controlled diabetes as contributing factors.

As a professional athlete, Toews presumably leads a healthy lifestyle – except when he is involved in violent on-ice collisions and falls. Perhaps that one part of his lifestyle is contributing as much – if not more – to his current symptoms as COVID.