You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
John McDonough calls time with Blackhawks 'ride of a lifetime'
alert urgent
PRO HOCKEY

John McDonough calls time with Blackhawks 'ride of a lifetime'

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Blackhawks president John McDonough, in his first public comments since he was fired, called his time with the team “the ride of a lifetime.”

McDonough also praised owner Rocky Wirtz and his family in a statement released by the team on Tuesday, one day after he was dismissed.

“My late father used a phrase sparingly but impactfully to describe those he found to be the most dignified, respectful and worthy of admiration,” McDonough said. “He would say they had ‘class à la mode.’ That perfectly describes the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks.”

The 66-year-old McDonough provided no clues on the circumstances surrounding his surprise departure. In the team statement announcing the change on Monday, Rocky Wirtz pointed to the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of the NHL season as an opportunity to assess the team’s direction.

McDonough was president of baseball’s Chicago Cubs before he was hired by Wirtz in 2007. McDonough's arrival was a key moment in the Blackhawks' climb from one of the worst franchises in sports to the top of the NHL.

McDonough helped revamp the team's business operations while star forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane powered Chicago to the Stanley Cup title in 2010, 2013 and 2015. While the business side of the franchise remains in good shape, the Blackhawks haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

McDonough's departure could lead to massive changes across the organization. Danny Wirtz, Rocky’s 43-year-old son and a vice president with the team, is replacing McDonough on an interim basis.

"I wish Danny Wirtz well in his new role, and I am confident the organization will have success in the search for a new president," McDonough said in his statement.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chooses BYU
Sports

Purdue transfer Matt Haarms chooses BYU

  • Updated

Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts