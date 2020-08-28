JoJo Johnson, Merrillville defense stand tall in win over Hobart

HOBART — JoJo Johnson has been recruited as a defensive back by Cincinnati, and Merrillville’s star senior showed why Friday night against Hobart.
As the Brickies looked to make it a one-possession game with just over eight minutes left in the four quarter, Johnson shut the door on a Hobart comeback.
On a fourth-and-goal from Merrillville’s 6-yard line, Brickies quarterback Riley Johnston lofted a pass toward the back left corner of the end zone. But just as wide receiver Zach Vode was about the catch the ball, Johnson tipped the pass up in the air and fellow defensive back A’veyawn Madry came away with the game-sealing interception.
It was the Pirates’ second takeaway of the night and helped them secure a 23-7 victory over the Brickies.
“We played eight or nine minutes of really bad football there. Obviously, on that series we didn’t play well, but we gave ourselves a chance,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “We got lucky that they misaligned on a touchdown that got called back, and then obviously when it got to fourth-and-6, we put our best player on their best player and let them have at it. Our guy made a nice play.”
Johnson has proven to be one of the most versatile players in the Region, and aside from his noteworthy play on defense, he was also a catalyst on offense for Merrillville (2-0).
After hauling in a touchdown catch and scoring on kickoff return last week, this time around he made his presence felt as a ball carrier. Johnson scored on a 34-yard run in the first quarter and a 42-yard run in the third quarter, and both touchdowns came when he lined up in the Wildcat formation.
Seiss praised Johnson for his big-play ability. But he admitted that part of the reason he even had Johnson take direct snaps in the backfield was to alleviate some of the pressure from Hobart star linebacker Bobby Babcock. The senior and Illinois state commit had two sacks Friday and continuously disputed the Pirates’ offense.
“He’s a heck of a player. He’s so active and does a lot of things,” Seiss said of Babcock. “We were able to manipulate him a little bit just to give ourselves some angles. We were just seeing what they were doing and understanding that if we have a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and add another blocker, we got a chance to break one.”
Johnson scored Hobart’s lone touchdown on a 37-yard pass to tight end Anthony Williams late in the third quarter. The Brickies (1-1) seemingly got on the board again on a 2-yard run from Johnston in the fourth quarter but it was negated by an illegal formation penalty. That led to Madry’s interception.
“Our defense played fantastic again, and our offense is behind,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “We were in the same boat last year. … Our offense has to catch up a little bit. We knew we were starting seven new guys on the offensive side of the ball, and we knew it was going to take some time. We just gotta stay patient and trust the process, and we’re going to be OK.”
Morton transfer Marcus Hardy made his season for Merrillville. Paris Hewlett, another former Governor, dressed but did not play.
