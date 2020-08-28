JoJo Johnson, Merrillville defense stand tall in win over Hobart

After hauling in a touchdown catch and scoring on kickoff return last week, this time around he made his presence felt as a ball carrier. Johnson scored on a 34-yard run in the first quarter and a 42-yard run in the third quarter, and both touchdowns came when he lined up in the Wildcat formation.

Seiss praised Johnson for his big-play ability. But he admitted that part of the reason he even had Johnson take direct snaps in the backfield was to alleviate some of the pressure from Hobart star linebacker Bobby Babcock. The senior and Illinois state commit had two sacks Friday and continuously disputed the Pirates’ offense.

“He’s a heck of a player. He’s so active and does a lot of things,” Seiss said of Babcock. “We were able to manipulate him a little bit just to give ourselves some angles. We were just seeing what they were doing and understanding that if we have a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and add another blocker, we got a chance to break one.”

Johnson scored Hobart’s lone touchdown on a 37-yard pass to tight end Anthony Williams late in the third quarter. The Brickies (1-1) seemingly got on the board again on a 2-yard run from Johnston in the fourth quarter but it was negated by an illegal formation penalty. That led to Madry’s interception.