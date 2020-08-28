 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoJo Johnson, Merrillville defense stand tall in win over Hobart
alert top story urgent
Prep football

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville defense stand tall in win over Hobart

{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — JoJo Johnson has been recruited as a defensive back by Cincinnati, and Merrillville’s star senior showed why Friday night against Hobart.

As the Brickies looked to make it a one-possession game with just over eight minutes left in the four quarter, Johnson shut the door on a Hobart comeback.

On a fourth-and-goal from Merrillville’s 6-yard line, Brickies quarterback Riley Johnston lofted a pass toward the back left corner of the end zone. But just as wide receiver Zach Vode was about the catch the ball, Johnson tipped the pass up in the air and fellow defensive back A’veyawn Madry came away with the game-sealing interception.

It was the Pirates’ second takeaway of the night and helped them secure a 23-7 victory over the Brickies.

“We played eight or nine minutes of really bad football there. Obviously, on that series we didn’t play well, but we gave ourselves a chance,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “We got lucky that they misaligned on a touchdown that got called back, and then obviously when it got to fourth-and-6, we put our best player on their best player and let them have at it. Our guy made a nice play.”

Johnson has proven to be one of the most versatile players in the Region, and aside from his noteworthy play on defense, he was also a catalyst on offense for Merrillville (2-0).

After hauling in a touchdown catch and scoring on kickoff return last week, this time around he made his presence felt as a ball carrier. Johnson scored on a 34-yard run in the first quarter and a 42-yard run in the third quarter, and both touchdowns came when he lined up in the Wildcat formation.

Seiss praised Johnson for his big-play ability. But he admitted that part of the reason he even had Johnson take direct snaps in the backfield was to alleviate some of the pressure from Hobart star linebacker Bobby Babcock. The senior and Illinois state commit had two sacks Friday and continuously disputed the Pirates’ offense.

“He’s a heck of a player. He’s so active and does a lot of things,” Seiss said of Babcock. “We were able to manipulate him a little bit just to give ourselves some angles. We were just seeing what they were doing and understanding that if we have a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and add another blocker, we got a chance to break one.”

Johnson scored Hobart’s lone touchdown on a 37-yard pass to tight end Anthony Williams late in the third quarter. The Brickies (1-1) seemingly got on the board again on a 2-yard run from Johnston in the fourth quarter but it was negated by an illegal formation penalty. That led to Madry’s interception.

“Our defense played fantastic again, and our offense is behind,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “We were in the same boat last year. … Our offense has to catch up a little bit. We knew we were starting seven new guys on the offensive side of the ball, and we knew it was going to take some time. We just gotta stay patient and trust the process, and we’re going to be OK.”

Morton transfer Marcus Hardy made his season for Merrillville. Paris Hewlett, another former Governor, dressed but did not play.

Gallery: Merrillville-Hobart football

Week 2 scores/schedule

Friday’s results

Andrean 28, Lake Central 0

Calumet Christian 49, Bishop Noll 30

Crown Point 31, Highland 0

Hanover Central 49, Munster 9

Kankakee Valley 45, Wheeler 7

Lowell 37, Portage 19

Merrillville 23, Hobart 7

Michigan City 41, Warsaw 21

Penn 35, LaPorte 14

Pioneer 20, Chesterton 16

Rensselaer 45, North Newton 16

River Forest 53, Boone Grove 6

South Central 28, Culver Community 24

Bowman at Lake Station, late

Saturday's game

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts