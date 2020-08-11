Jon Lester, Jason Heyward power Cubs to 7-1 win over Indians

Francona returned after missing eight games to rest and treat a gastrointestinal ailment that has bothered him for nearly a year. He underwent another procedure last week at the Cleveland Clinic and said he's going to do try and finish the season.

“I can’t promise this is going to go perfect,” he said. "But I’m certainly going to give it the best shot I can.”

The Cubs pushed a run across in the second, which began with Kyle Schwarber battling for 11 pitches — to the delight of Chicago's barking bench — before Adam Plutko (1-1) struck him out. But the at-bat may have helped Contreras, who singled, moved up on a walk and scored on Heyward's single.

Chicago tacked on five more in the sixth of reliever Cam Hill on a sacrifice fly by Contreras and Happ's RBI single before Heyward went deep off Phil Maton.

Second home

Jason Kipnis knew exactly where he was going. Mostly.

Back in Cleveland for the first time as a visitor after nine seasons with the Indians, Kipnis, who signed with the Cubs as a free agent, found himself in hallways and hidden areas he'd never been.

“I’m getting to see a whole different side,” he said.