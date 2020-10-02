Jonathon Flemings gets Michigan City on track

PORTAGE — Jonathon Flemings isn’t yet old enough to drink wine, but the Michigan City senior running back certainly aged like a fine vintage throughout Friday night’s game at Portage.
Flemings tip-toed down the sideline on a 48-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and then added gains of 20 and 23 yards in the fourth quarter as the Wolves pulled away for a 28-7 win over the Indians.
Flemings finished with 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding another 20 receiving yards in the Duneland Athletic Conference game.
“Going into the locker room at halftime, we knew we needed to make some plays,” Flemings said. “We just started hyping each other up. We knew that we could do better in the second half.”
Flemings found the end zone on Michigan City’s first drive, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:47 left in the first quarter. The opening drive was extended when junior quarterback Giovani Laurent converted a fourth down with a 9-yard run.
As good as the Wolves were on their first drive, the offense began to stagnate throughout the first half. They had a three-and-out on their second drive and then were stopped on fourth down inside the Portage 5-yard line early in the second quarter.
Support Local Journalism
“Offensively we didn’t seem to be on track,” Michigan City coach Phil Mason said. “We had a really good week of practice, but we missed a lot of little things. We’re a big play offense and there were some big plays that we just missed on.”
Flemings finally delivered some of those big plays in the second half. The first was a 48-yard touchdown run that came on a drive which featured three negative yardage plays. Flemings bounced to the outside, danced between two defenders and then tight-roped the sideline all the way to the end zone.
“When I saw the defender coming I just sort of a high-stepped and let instinct take over,” Flemings said. “I got some great blocks as well, so I want to give credit to the entire offensive line because they were just grinding it out and making some big plays for us.”
The Wolves (4-1, 2-1) finished with 205 rushing yards as Laurent added 37 yards on the ground and two scores. Senior receiver Kaydarious Jones had eight catches for 80 yards while freshman Jaden Hart added two catches for 25 yards.
“We were a little slow going tonight and I’m sure that’s a product of still getting going with only eight practices after being out for two weeks,” Mason said. “We’re OK. It’s like we tell them. We won a high school football game. Half the teams in the country that played tonight lost. We won, and we’ll get better. They understand and they know they’re better than what they were tonight.”
Portage sophomore Terrell Craft led the Indians (2-5, 1-4) with a career-high 101 rushing yards. Devan Howard scored Portage’s lone touchdown on an 8-yard completion from Tylee Swopes in the second quarter.
Gallery: Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Michigan City at Portage football
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!