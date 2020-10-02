Jonathon Flemings gets Michigan City on track

PORTAGE — Jonathon Flemings isn’t yet old enough to drink wine, but the Michigan City senior running back certainly aged like a fine vintage throughout Friday night’s game at Portage.

Flemings tip-toed down the sideline on a 48-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and then added gains of 20 and 23 yards in the fourth quarter as the Wolves pulled away for a 28-7 win over the Indians.

Flemings finished with 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding another 20 receiving yards in the Duneland Athletic Conference game.

“Going into the locker room at halftime, we knew we needed to make some plays,” Flemings said. “We just started hyping each other up. We knew that we could do better in the second half.”

Flemings found the end zone on Michigan City’s first drive, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:47 left in the first quarter. The opening drive was extended when junior quarterback Giovani Laurent converted a fourth down with a 9-yard run.

As good as the Wolves were on their first drive, the offense began to stagnate throughout the first half. They had a three-and-out on their second drive and then were stopped on fourth down inside the Portage 5-yard line early in the second quarter.

