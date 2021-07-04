Jose Abreu homers late, but White Sox drop series to Tigers

DETROIT — Lucas Giolito took the blame for the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Giolito (6-6) dropped to 1-2 in his last six starts. He allowed six runs and a season-high 10 hits in five innings, and he is 0-3 in four starts against Detroit this season.

"That was pretty terrible," he said. "I gave up six runs and put the team in a bad position to try to win the game."

Giolito's fastball spin rate was down 10% from his May 30 win against Baltimore, his last outing before Major League Baseball started discussing its intended crackdown on grip-enhancing substances. His slider spin rate was down 15%.

"My stuff is fine, but I can't get it where I need it to be," he said. "Today was a lack of fastball command and a lack of changeup command. I couldn't put anyone away with two strikes."

Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu's three-run homer in the ninth inning to win the three-game series 2-1.

Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018. The Tigers started 9-24 but are 29-22 from May 8 on to improve to 38-46 overall.