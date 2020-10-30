Joseph Heuer's big night powers Lowell past Highland

LOWELL — Joseph Heuer and his Lowell teammates stayed positive as they muddled through the early going in a Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal against Highland on Friday at the Inferno.
Highland (4-5) scored on its first possession to take a 7-0 lead, and Lowell’s first two drives came up empty, the second ending in an interception.
Then Heuer broke up the middle for a 31-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7-7 with 39 seconds left in the first quarter, and Lowell (4-6) never looked back on the way to a 48-14 victory.
“In the huddle we made sure we kept it positive,” Heuer said. “Everybody was saying, ‘Next play, next play. Don’t worry about the play that just happened,’ and we got rolling.”
Lowell advances to the sectional championship next Friday at Hobart, which eliminated West Side 70-0.
“They played like they weren’t ready to be done,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said of the Trojans. “We had to take their best shot, and we weathered the storm, made adjustments and took control of the game.
"There wasn’t any panicking. There were some adjustments, some coaching and some heightened awareness of what’s going around us that we had to fix.”
Heuer finished with 142 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Cameron Stojancevich completed 7 of 16 passes for 130 yards and a TD.
“The offensive line did a great job all night,” Heuer said. “It’s one game at a time.”
Heuer added touchdown runs of 18 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter to bump the lead to 20-7.
Lowell wasn’t done scoring in the first half. Stojancevich connected with Adam Bank on a 20-yard TD pass with 23 seconds left in the second quarter for a 27-7 lead.
“It comes to a point where you wear them down, we’ve got one kid going both ways, and they’ve got seven,” Kilmer said.
Heuer, Ryan Marx and Riley Bank added touchdown runs in the second half for Lowell. Cody Caschetta came up with an interception to stop a second-quarter drive by Highland.
“I was just following my game plan and reading my keys,” Caschetta said. “When the ball came into my area, we were told to play like receivers when the ball is in the air so I did what we were told. … We just stayed content, did our game and played to the best of our abilities.”
Highland’s Mustapha Salman caught a 1-yard TD pass from Nicholas Steele with 9:40 left in the first quarter, but the Lowell defense gave up very little the rest of the game. Highland managed 133 yards of offense. Steele added a 49-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“Our kids battled,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said. “You’ve got to give Keith (Kilmer) and those guys credit. That’s a really good football team. They’re going to give whoever they play in the playoffs a good fight. They’re really physical, they control the line of scrimmage, and our kids battled the best they could. The better team won tonight.”
