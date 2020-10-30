Joseph Heuer's big night powers Lowell past Highland

“The offensive line did a great job all night,” Heuer said. “It’s one game at a time.”

Heuer added touchdown runs of 18 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter to bump the lead to 20-7.

Lowell wasn’t done scoring in the first half. Stojancevich connected with Adam Bank on a 20-yard TD pass with 23 seconds left in the second quarter for a 27-7 lead.

“It comes to a point where you wear them down, we’ve got one kid going both ways, and they’ve got seven,” Kilmer said.

Heuer, Ryan Marx and Riley Bank added touchdown runs in the second half for Lowell. Cody Caschetta came up with an interception to stop a second-quarter drive by Highland.

“I was just following my game plan and reading my keys,” Caschetta said. “When the ball came into my area, we were told to play like receivers when the ball is in the air so I did what we were told. … We just stayed content, did our game and played to the best of our abilities.”

Highland’s Mustapha Salman caught a 1-yard TD pass from Nicholas Steele with 9:40 left in the first quarter, but the Lowell defense gave up very little the rest of the game. Highland managed 133 yards of offense. Steele added a 49-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.