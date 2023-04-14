ST. JOHN — Senior Josh Adamczewski and his Lake Central teammates often talk about the way their last two seasons ended. They have a framed picture of the scoreboards from walk-off losses to Penn in last year’s regional championship and to Munster in the sectional in 2021.

“It’s just such a tough way to go out, especially in back-to-back years,” Adamczewski said. “I think we’re in for a treat this year and I think we should do very well.”

If the Indians are in for a treat this season, it’ll likely be in large part due to a lineup that has been dominant early this season.

The Indians were averaging better than 11 runs per game, as of Thursday. Five hitters carry batting averages over .400. Five have double-digit RBI totals. Three have at least five extra-base hits and the team’s collective on-base percentage is a staggering .538.

“If something goes wrong in your at bat, you look up and you see a barrel (in the teammate batting next) and it just brings your mood up. It boosts your confidence,” Adamczewski said. “No matter what happens, you know someone’s going to get it done.”

Adamczewski is the tip of that spear, slashing .619/.750/1.142 with six triples and 10 RBIs through eight games.

The Ball State commit costs Lake Central a small fortune in lost baseballs, usually launching a few well over the fence during batting practice. The ones that don’t clear the wall are almost always hard line drives with an exit velocity often well into triple digits.

“I’ve coached 25 years of high school baseball and he’s the best high school hitter I’ve ever coached,” LC's Mike Swartzentruber said. “He doesn’t give in. Last year he walked 33 times and he hit .460. He’s on pace to do that again. Most guys get frustrated and expand the strike zone but he doesn’t and that’s going to serve him well (at the next level).”

In a game against Valparaiso Wednesday, Adamczewski made a baseball disappear over the right field fence quickly. A line-drive, two-run home run in the second inning probably never got higher than 15 feet off the ground as it sailed at least 350.

“I got up in the count 2-0, just stepped out of the box and looked at the part of my bat that I always look at. I saw a fastball and I just turned on it,” Adamczewski said. “(Valparaiso pitcher Jimmie Shifflett) didn’t throw a lot of breaking balls so I knew something inside was coming and just took advantage of it.”

That was part of a 13-4 win for the Indians, who improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference. LC put up 24 runs in the two games with the Vikings. The first game saw the Indians score six runs on vaunted Valparaiso sophomore southpaw Caden Crowell, who beat Lake Central last season.

The only hiccup so far has been a loss to Bloomington South on March 30, the third game in three days of staying in hotels to start the season.

“We spend a lot of time on manufacturing runs because at some point you’re going to need to be locked in against good pitchers in a tight, low-scoring game. You want to be a chameleon and score in different ways,” Swartzentruber said. “Right now, we just bludgeoning the ball but we’ve got good kids. They know how to handle the bat, don’t swing at bat pitches. We draw a ton of walks.”

That offense is what Lake Central hopes propels deep into the postseason this year. Adamczewski believes the heartbreak of the last two seasons is only fuel for that fire.

“As a team, I think we should be able to handle our conference pretty well and we have a good shot at going to state,” he said. “Both years I’ve been here, we’ve gotten walked off. That really brings a team together to go through ups and downs.”

