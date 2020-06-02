Jovanny Gonzalez tabbed as new Portage girls basketball coach

Jovanny Gonzalez has felt the pressure of sitting in the big chair once before. It didn’t go so well.
After five years of serving as an assistant coach with the Portage girls basketball team, the former Whiting coach has landed another opportunity to lead a program.
Gonzalez was tabbed to take over the Indians after being approved at a school board meeting recently. The 2005 Portage graduate takes over for outgoing coach Marc Bruner.
“This is really exciting to get this opportunity for both me and my family,” Gonzalez said. “Over the last couple years, we’ve built a culture where we all want to be part of it. Taking that next seat on the bench is a lot of responsibility, but we’re not going to change anything.”
Gonzalez got his start in coaching working with Portage boys coach Rick Snodgrass before moving over to work with Chris Seibert and the girls program. When the opportunity came to become a head coach at Whiting in 2014, Gonzalez jumped at the opportunity. What followed was a 1-22 season that held lessons at every turn.
“You never know what you’re going to do until you become a head coach,” Gonzalez said. “That year with Whiting was a really good learning experience. The program had graduated a bunch of players and we were in transition. For me, it was just trying to learn something new every day and trying to figure out what the kids needed.”
Gonzalez came back to Portage after that season and has spent the last five years working under Bruner. The Indians have gone 71-60 over that stretch, including a program-best 20 wins during the 2019-20 campaign. Gonzalez is eager to continue moving the program forward.
“These last five years have been about building,” Gonzalez said. “Every year is a learning experience. We’ve built that culture now at Portage. The more you do it, the more you learn.”
Portage co-athletic director Mike Poynter confirmed the hire on Tuesday afternoon and said that Gonzalez shined during the interview process which took place over a series of Zoom meetings in April.
“Gio didn’t have anything handed to him,” Poynter said. “He is somebody that we interviewed among a lot of really good candidates. He is the person we thought he was. It’s a bit of an advantage when you’re able to hire from within when that person is deserving. He certainly didn’t get the token nod. He earned this position.”
Portage will lose seniors Kristen Cravens (10.7 points per game) and Troilisia Lacey (8.4 ppg), but return co-leading scorer Jordan Barnes (10.7 ppg) and leading rebounder Diamond Howell (5.0 rpg) as well as defensive specialist Jaedyn Lowe (2.5 steals per game).
“We’ve got our system in place,” Gonzalez said. “We’ll tweak a few things, but we’ve been with these kids for a long time now. We’ve got a lot of hungry kids in the program.”
