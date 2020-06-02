Jovanny Gonzalez tabbed as new Portage girls basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jovanny Gonzalez has felt the pressure of sitting in the big chair once before. It didn’t go so well.

After five years of serving as an assistant coach with the Portage girls basketball team, the former Whiting coach has landed another opportunity to lead a program.

Gonzalez was tabbed to take over the Indians after being approved at a school board meeting recently. The 2005 Portage graduate takes over for outgoing coach Marc Bruner.

“This is really exciting to get this opportunity for both me and my family,” Gonzalez said. “Over the last couple years, we’ve built a culture where we all want to be part of it. Taking that next seat on the bench is a lot of responsibility, but we’re not going to change anything.”

Gonzalez got his start in coaching working with Portage boys coach Rick Snodgrass before moving over to work with Chris Seibert and the girls program. When the opportunity came to become a head coach at Whiting in 2014, Gonzalez jumped at the opportunity. What followed was a 1-22 season that held lessons at every turn.