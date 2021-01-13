Julia Schutz, Tori Allen help Andrean remain perfect with win at Kouts

KOUTS — Julia Schutz was in perfect position, and Andrean's standout senior made the most of it.
When Kouts star Ally Capouch drove baseline in the third quarter and flicked a pass to teammate Emma Garavalia, Schutz rotated with impeccable timing and actually snatched Garavalia's shot attempt right out of her arms.
"I knew we had to take advantage in that moment, so that we could run away with it," Schutz said. "It was a seven-point game and that was the turning point. I just happened to be in the right place and had my hands up."
Schutz' heady play resulted in a jump ball, which gave the 59ers possession, and it was the culmination of her team's stingy defense in the second half.
The Fillies only made four field goals over the final 16 minutes as Andrean remained undefeated with a 47-35 road victory Wednesday night.
Schutz, who is now four points away from 1,000 points in her prep career, also made her presence felt on offense. Despite coming off the bench, she notched a game-high 16 points, highlighted by two three-point plays in the first quarter and a pair of 3-pointers.
Andrean coach Tony Scheub said his senior leader usually starts, but since she wasn't feeling well over the last few days, he wasn't sure if she was going to play.
Once Schutz entered the game, any doubts Scheub had about her status quickly went away.
"I think she was just trying to get out of practice," Scheub said with a laugh. "She played great when she went out there."
Schutz said she contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and is still working her way back to full strength. The senior added that she still can't taste or smell, but she is grateful to be available for her team.
"It's getting close to the end (of my career)," Schutz said. "I'm probably not playing after (high school), so this season means a lot."
Sophomore guard Tori Allen also stepped up for the 59ers (13-0). She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, capped off by nine of her team's 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Scheub said he trusts Allen to handle the ball late in games, and she remained poised as Andrean clinched its 11th double-digit win of the season.
"We go into every game knowing that we have to stay strong, whether we're undefeated or not," Allen said. "We think about (our record), but it doesn't really matter."
Kouts coach Rob Kobza said he was still pleased with his players' effort, even though they come up short. The Fillies hung around in the first half as evident by four lead changes in the second quarter.
Capouch paced the team with 14 points. Kobza's daughter, Lyndsey, and Lauryn Koedyker each chipped in with eight points.
Kouts (11-5) will have a chance to bounce back against Boone Grove in the first round of the Porter County Conference tournament on Jan. 18. The 59ers will return to action Thursday at Calumet.
"This is where we want to be," Kobza said. "I thought the girls were the most active that they've been in a long time, and I just need the girls to understand that they can play like this against anybody. We don't have to shy away."
Andrean 73, Kouts 59: In the fourth quarter, Andrean junior Gabe Gillespie caught the ball in the post, powered up through contact and finished his layup attempt over a pair of Kouts defenders.
When his shot fell through the net, the 6-foot-5 forward let out a scream and chest bumped teammate Deshon Burnett in excitement as the 59ers put the finishing touches on their victory.
“Getting that and-1, it was like a shock of energy that went through the building,” Gillespie said. “It was pretty great.”
The junior poured in a game-high 27 points to help Andrean (5-3) snap a two-game losing streak. Senior guard Nicky Flesher added 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ben Jones had 18 points.
Flesher believes the 59ers’ unselfishness was the main key to their success.
“In our wins, we usually get everybody involved more and have a lot more assists,” Flesher said. “I think we had 23 total assists (Wednesday), which is pretty good. When we move the ball around, we’re a really difficult team to guard.”
Star senior Cole Wireman scored a team-high 20 points for the Mustangs (9-2), who were outscored 27-14 in the fourth quarter.
“We were hoping to just wear them down,” Andrean coach Brad Stangel said. “Making them work in the first and second quarter allowed us to get the ball inside at the end.”