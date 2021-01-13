Julia Schutz, Tori Allen help Andrean remain perfect with win at Kouts

Once Schutz entered the game, any doubts Scheub had about her status quickly went away.

"I think she was just trying to get out of practice," Scheub said with a laugh. "She played great when she went out there."

Schutz said she contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and is still working her way back to full strength. The senior added that she still can't taste or smell, but she is grateful to be available for her team.

"It's getting close to the end (of my career)," Schutz said. "I'm probably not playing after (high school), so this season means a lot."

Sophomore guard Tori Allen also stepped up for the 59ers (13-0). She scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, capped off by nine of her team's 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Scheub said he trusts Allen to handle the ball late in games, and she remained poised as Andrean clinched its 11th double-digit win of the season.

"We go into every game knowing that we have to stay strong, whether we're undefeated or not," Allen said. "We think about (our record), but it doesn't really matter."