Justin Fields might get chance to start for Bears with Andy Dalton hurt

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Whether they want to or not, the Bears just might have to go with rookie Justin Fields.

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that the team had ruled out a torn ACL for quarterback Andy Dalton, and it was awaiting more test results on his left knee before deciding who will start this weekend at Cleveland.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago's final drive in the first half of Sunday's 20-17 win over Cincinnati after getting in a handful of plays earlier in the game, and he led the Bears the rest of the way.

"What we'll have to do is we'll have to be prepared when we find out exactly what is going on with Andy," Nagy said. "Is he able to go? Is he not able to go? Work through all of that stuff. ... You got a guy that has been in the league playing quarterback for a long time and you got a guy that has never had an NFL start."

Asked if Dalton is the starter if he's healthy, Nagy repeated the question. Then, he said: "That's something I'm not gonna get into with scheme."

He gave a similar response to the same question following the game, saying, "I'm not gonna get into any of that."