Justin Marshall, Zoey Wells, Jimmy Dillabaugh, Brenna Sobecki named Times Athletes of the Week

PREP SPORTS
Athletes of the Week named: The second Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Merrillville's Justin Marshall, Crown Point's Zoey Wells, Valparaiso's Jimmy Dillabaugh and LaPorte's Brenna Sobecki. Marshallhad had 33 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and caught four passes for 95 yards, in a 17-7 win over Hobart. Wells scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Lake Central and had another goal in the Bulldogs' 3-1 win over Lowell. Dillabaugh finished first in the Penn Invitational with a time of 16 minutes, 9.40 seconds. Sobecki won the individual title at Lake Central’s Rudy Skorupa Invitational with a time of 19 minutes, 22 seconds. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.
PRO BASKETBALL
Mitchell dealt to Cavs: A person familiar with the trade tells AP the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade. The person says Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz. Mitchell is one of the league’s premiere scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.
— Associated Press