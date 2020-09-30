Kacie VanKalker, Illiana Christian prepping for first IHSAA appearance

Illiana Christian coach Richelle VanderZee has balanced the lack of postseason opportunities the last two years with tournaments that were used to wrap up the season. While they were exciting to point to on the schedule and they were treated as postseason tournaments, it left an empty feeling when the season came to a close.

“Now we have a sense of a different way to end the season,” VanderZee said. “Now we have something to achieve. There’s a means to the end, so we’re going to keep pushing. We don’t really know what to expect right now. This is all new to us.”

It’s new to everyone but VanKalker. The senior libero was the only freshman to make varsity in 2017 as the Vikings finished 11-23 while playing in the Metro Suburban West conference. Illiana Christian balanced playing schools from Illinois and Indiana for the last three seasons and the program has found a rhythm. The Vikings are currently 16-5 and have knocked off Kankakee Valley, Bishop Noll and Class A power Pioneer this year. Illiana Christian is slated to join the Greater South Shore Conference next year.

“I do think about (our legacy),” VanKalker said. “Our class helped get things going (in Indiana) and I can always tell people in the future that things came out better while we were here.”