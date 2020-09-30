Kacie VanKalker, Illiana Christian prepping for first IHSAA appearance

Kacie VanKalker has waited nearly three years for a chance to get back in the postseason.
The wait will finally come to an end for the Illiana Christian senior on Sunday when the Vikings learn who they’ll be playing in their first appearance in the IHSAA Class 2A tournament.
VanKalker is the only member of her class that was on varsity when Illiana Christian lost to St. Laurence in the IHSA regional finals in the fall of 2017.
“I’m super excited for this opportunity,” VanKalker said. “I had the chance to play in the postseason my freshman year and it didn’t go the way we wanted. It’s good to have a second chance. This gives us something to work toward.”
VanKalker almost didn’t get the second chance. The IHSAA generally grants a four-year probation period for new schools to gain entry into the IHSAA postseason. Illiana Christian spent two years competing an as independent before petitioning the IHSAA to start postseason play a season early. The positive ruling came down in early May and VanKalker couldn’t have been happier.
“The last two years we kind of knew when our season was going to end,” VanKalker said. “Now we have that unknown. We’re playing for something big. You never really know when it might be your last game. I love the adrenaline that comes with that.”
Illiana Christian coach Richelle VanderZee has balanced the lack of postseason opportunities the last two years with tournaments that were used to wrap up the season. While they were exciting to point to on the schedule and they were treated as postseason tournaments, it left an empty feeling when the season came to a close.
“Now we have a sense of a different way to end the season,” VanderZee said. “Now we have something to achieve. There’s a means to the end, so we’re going to keep pushing. We don’t really know what to expect right now. This is all new to us.”
It’s new to everyone but VanKalker. The senior libero was the only freshman to make varsity in 2017 as the Vikings finished 11-23 while playing in the Metro Suburban West conference. Illiana Christian balanced playing schools from Illinois and Indiana for the last three seasons and the program has found a rhythm. The Vikings are currently 16-5 and have knocked off Kankakee Valley, Bishop Noll and Class A power Pioneer this year. Illiana Christian is slated to join the Greater South Shore Conference next year.
“I do think about (our legacy),” VanKalker said. “Our class helped get things going (in Indiana) and I can always tell people in the future that things came out better while we were here.”
VanderZee doesn’t have any big plans for the team to watch the postseason selection show. She is just excited to finally learn who the opponent will be. The Vikings found out earlier this week they’ll be competing in the Andrean sectional against the likes of the 59ers, Bishop Noll, Bowman Academy and Lake Station.
“We’ve been waiting patiently for this moment for three years and we’re thrilled that it is finally here,” VanderZee said.
