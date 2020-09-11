 Skip to main content
Kankakee Valley overwhelms North Newton in first half
Prep football

Kankakee Valley at North Newton football

Kankakee Valley's Markus Ritchie, far right, reacts with teammate Eli Carden after scoring against North Newton on Friday in Morocco.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MOROCCO — Kankakee Valley’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half of its Friday night matchup with North Newton.

The Times No. 6 Kougars took a 30-8 lead into the break and had plenty of players contribute. However, Kankakee Valley’s first points actually came on a safety. After going 3-and-out on its first drive, North Newton opted to punt, but a bad snap out of the back of its end zone put them in an early hole.

From there, the Kougars never looked back. Kankakee Valley scored four touchdowns, including two scores from senior wide receiver Markus Ritchie. He reeled in touchdown catches of 25 yards and 17 yards from senior quarterback Eli Carden.

Despite the large deficit, North Newton did hold its own for the first few minutes of the game. After Kankakee Valley took a 9-0 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Spartans responded by scoring on a 32-yard pass from senior quarterback Austin Goddard to freshman running back Evan Gagnon. Goddard capped off the drive by converting on the ensuing two-point attempt with a short pass to junior wide receiver Gavin Johnson.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

