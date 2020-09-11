Kankakee Valley overwhelms North Newton in first half

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOROCCO — Kankakee Valley’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in the first half of its Friday night matchup with North Newton.

The Times No. 6 Kougars took a 30-8 lead into the break and had plenty of players contribute. However, Kankakee Valley’s first points actually came on a safety. After going 3-and-out on its first drive, North Newton opted to punt, but a bad snap out of the back of its end zone put them in an early hole.

From there, the Kougars never looked back. Kankakee Valley scored four touchdowns, including two scores from senior wide receiver Markus Ritchie. He reeled in touchdown catches of 25 yards and 17 yards from senior quarterback Eli Carden.

Despite the large deficit, North Newton did hold its own for the first few minutes of the game. After Kankakee Valley took a 9-0 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Spartans responded by scoring on a 32-yard pass from senior quarterback Austin Goddard to freshman running back Evan Gagnon. Goddard capped off the drive by converting on the ensuing two-point attempt with a short pass to junior wide receiver Gavin Johnson.

