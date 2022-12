Kankakee Valley’s Lilly Toppen expands her game

LOWELL — When Kankakee Valley senior guard Lilly Toppen was a freshman, she said she never envisioned being able to take the ball to the rim and score.

The versatile Toppen has become more of an all-around player in her fourth varsity season for the 7-2 Kougars, who turned back host Lowell 70-40 on Friday night in a Northwest Crossroads Conference game.

“Not as well as I can in certain moments, so I definitely just need to keep working on that,” Toppen said of her expanded inside game. “And I just know that if my shots aren’t falling, I can still go and attack the rim because I have that capability, too.”

The 5-foot-9 Toppen got it done on both ends of the floor as well as on the perimeter and in the paint against Lowell, scoring 14 points, including two 3s and grabbed a team-high 10 boards for a double-double. She added three steals and two assists.

Second-year Kankakee Valley coach Brandon Bradley said he talked to Toppen after this past season about getting out of her comfort zone as a wing shooter.

“We worked for the last year just really getting stronger physically, teaching her how to finish differently around the basket, how to earn free-throw trips and those kinds of things,” he said. “She’s had games this year where she scored in double figures. A year ago, she might have had four, six, eight points at most. You can see that growth from that standpoint that she’s becoming a multilevel scorer.”

Toppen said she bought into Bradley’s strength program in the spring and is taking a strength class this semester.

“I can tremendously see the growth in how I play now because of that strength,” she said.

Toppen had plenty of help Friday as senior running mate Kate Thomas added 11 points, six assists and five steals.

“She knows how to move the ball well and get us open on the wings,” Toppen said. “But also she knows when to take it to the hole and when to be able to finish strong because she is so good at that, too.”

KV went eight players deep with junior Brooke Swart scoring 15 points and 6-foot-3 sophomore center Ava Dase dropping in nine points off the bench in its sixth straight win.

Toppen has scored 874 points in her career and has led the Kougars in scoring two of the three previous seasons. She’s averaging 15.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game, an improvement on this past year’s 9.8 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The Kougars moved to 2-0 in the NCC, while Lowell fell to 6-3 (0-1 NCC). Reilly Boyer and Braelyn Carter each scored 11 points for the Red Devils.

If Toppen ever finds herself in a shooting slump, she puts in the extra work. She’ll hoist up 3s in practice until she makes 50, and then goes home to and shoots until she makes another 100 inside the family’s barn in DeMotte her dad built when older sister Bre Toppen, a 2016 KV grad, started playing for the Kougars.

Lilly also shoots at least 50 free throws a day to see how good of a percentage she can reach.

“I want to break (Bre’s) record for her season free throw percentage,” she said.

Bre Toppen shot 88% from the line her senior year, and Lilly is at 76% this season.

Lilly is the third Toppen, daughters of Marvin and Rhonda, to play for the Kougars, as sister, Aubrey, graduated in 2019.

“This is our 11th year in the KV girls basketball program,” said Marvin Toppen, who coached the Covenant Christian (now DeMotte Christian) boys team from 2010-12.

The 56-by-48-foot heated barn houses a half court floor with a glass backboard and mats against the wall underneath the basket.

“It’s got a big mirror on the wall (that reads), ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,’ and it has got all three of the girls' names underneath of it,” he said.

PHOTOS: Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Rocco Micciche scores what turned out to be the winning touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis and Justin Clark celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark is pushed out of bounds by Whiteland's Kayden Milligan at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to escape the clutches of Whiteland's Mason Darlington at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tripped up on a carry at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the end zone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark plows through for a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis runs for extra yardage at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Andrian Kolleigbo can't stop Valparaiso's Justin Clark from scoring a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Cameron Danzy tackles Whiteland's Nyrius Moore-Smith at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Peyton Emberton is grabbed by Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Julian Stokes is pulled down by Whiteland's Brady Stanifer at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the endzone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to push off Whiteland's Jakarrey Oliver at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to stay inbound as he runs at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso in 5A state final Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville coach Kelly Kratz talks to her team after the first quarter at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal talks to his team during a time out at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop, right, guards Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Bryn Leonard comes in for two points at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Kennedie Burks is fouled by Merrillville's Nyesha Davis at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Kennedie Burks rolls in for a layup at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop comes in for a layup at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop attempts a two-pointer at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop comes in for a layup at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville coach Kelly Kratz reacts during a play at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden dribbles to the basket at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Nadia Clayton, left, and Kennedie Burks battle Merrillville's Nyesha Davis for the ball at the Lake Central at Merrillville gir… Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville's Makayla Edwards, left, and Vivian McSpadden battle Lake Central's Nadia Clayton for possession of the ball at the Lake Central … Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop guards Merrillville's Sydney Todd at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Bryn Leonard comes in for two points at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Bryn Leonard comes in for two points at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Riley Milausnic brings the ball to the basket at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Ayla Krygier, left, and Riley Milausnic try to stop Merrillville's Trinity Allen near the basket at the Lake Central at Merrill… Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central's Kennedie Burks is chased by Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game on Friday. Uploaded-images Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Merrillville's Vivian McSpadden is closely guarded by Lake Central's Kennedie Burks at the Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball game …